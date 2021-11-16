Beloved pop icon Harry Styles just released his first beauty brand that features everything from nail polish to skincare products. Everything in the vegetarian star’s new beauty line will be certified vegan and cruelty-free. The new brand, called Pleasing, will enter a rapidly growing vegan and cruelty-free beauty market that already includes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and others.

Pleasing will initially feature four nail polishes, including Perfect Pearl, Inky Pearl, Granny’s Pink Pearl, and Pearly Tops, and two serums including the Pleasing Pen and Pearlescent Illuminating Serum. The first product debut will occur during a pre-sale launch on November 29 at 8 am PST, closely followed by the open public sale at 10 am. PST.

Styles’ new brand intends to present an innovating, gender-neutral beauty selection to a market that is increasingly environmentally conscious. Styles hopes that his brand can promote a beauty brand that situates itself as gender-neutral in a highly divisive market.

"When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful," Styles said in a press release. "The Pleasing Pen is great because if you're feeling a little less than lovely you can refresh yourself anywhere. The lip oil dries matte in about a minute, perfect to give yourself a mini massage with the eye serum."

The brand’s FAQ page ensures that all its ingredients are vegan and cruelty-free certified. The company claims that its manufacturer has been certified as an animal cruelty-free company since 2013, promising consumers that all ingredients are ethically sourced and produced.

The Pleasing polishes will be available for $20 a bottle or packaged together in a set that features all four varieties for $65. The Pleasing Pen contains a two-sided skincare product, containing a cooling steel roller. The Pleasing Illuminating Serum will be available for $35 – a skincare product that contains moisturizing ingredients and a substantial amount of vitamin B5.

Other celebrities have entered the plant-based beauty market in recent years. Billie Eilish just partnered with Paralux to develop her first fragrance, simply titled Eilish. The superstar announced that her first-ever fragrance would contain no animal-based ingredients and avoid any animal testing in its development. Ariana Grande debuted her first perfume this summer, complete with a fully vegan recipe that guaranteed a cruelty-free production process.

A recent report entitled Vegan Cosmetics – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics from Global Industry Analysts concluded that the vegan beauty market is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2026. The market study discovered that the plant-based cosmetics market surpassed $15 billion in 2020, meaning that the industry is projected to experience a 5.1 percent CAGR over the next 5 years. With celebrities and large companies helping push the vegan beauty market into the mainstream, the market is expected to continue its accelerated growth.

Beauty giants including Unilever, L’Oreal, Avon, LUSH, and more just supported a federal bill within the Mexican government that successfully banned cosmetic animal testing throughout the entire country. The regulation marks the first time a North American country has successfully passed a nationwide ban on cosmetic animal testing. The unanimously-supported legislation signifies an international shift away from animal-testing methods within the industry, especially as the larger companies begin to sever ties from old manufacturing practices.