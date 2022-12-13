Supermodel-turned-beauty-entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber is currently making news for leading the beauty industry with her new skincare line, Rhode, which sold out instantly and currently has a waiting list of 800,000 orders. Her website apologizes for the wait, and beauty bloggers are giving top marks to the skin products, sold in recycled packaging materials.

By one account, the next batch of Rhode products will be some six months out before it can get delivered into the hands of those who have pre-ordered their Rhode beauty. Bieber told insiders that she planned to start small, with just five products, and then grow. Her fans had other ideas.

Rhode Skin launched and instantly became one of the quickest sell-outs in beauty history. One reason: Her glowing skin. Bieber says the secret to skin success is to keep things simple. Her mantra: "Simplicity is key." That includes her diet, which is a plant-forward approach to eating whole foods, mostly plants, and staying away from processed junk.

While you wait for your Rhode products to come, you can eat like Hailey Bieber (HB) and enjoy naturally clear skin. One way is to stay hydrated by drinking water all day long, as HB does. Another trick is to lower inflammation by avoiding dairy, which has been linked to inflammation and may cause acne breakouts. Thirdly, stick to a mostly gluten-free diet as well, just as Bieber does.

Rhode's"Uncomplicated" Success

Before starting the brand, Bieber enlisted a small group of 10 trusted experts who understood her "less is more" philosophy and helped her bring her vision for "uncomplicated essentials" to life. Bieber's personal style is easily noticeable in Rhode's simple packaging and modern branding. She chose to focus on no-frills but high-impact areas like glossy lips and glowy highlighted cheekbones, as well as helping users gain a clear complexion.

Hailey's dedication to living a clean, low-environmental-impact life is one of the many reasons vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free products resonated with fans. "I didn't think it was right to make products that weren't good for the environment," she said in a video. And it's paying off: The company is predicted to make $14.5 million in its first year, according to Vanity Fair, as demand exceeds supply.

Just two days ago, the company revealed that the team was not fully prepared for the volume and now they're faced with a shortage of supply which has led to a waitlist of more than 800,000 people with an estimated wait time of six months. The products focus on hydrating skin, creating a healthy barrier to restore your natural glow with natural ingredients.

So, while Rhode products are in the works, gear up for clear skin by avoiding dairy. Here's why dairy causes inflammation in your skin.

The Dairy and Acne Connection

Simply put, "two servings of dairy can raise your chance of acne outbreaks," according to writer Anna Keev,e who interviewed Jonar de Guzman, M.D., a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine with a Lifestyle Medicine certification.

"Hormone imbalances can trigger acne," Guzman said, as well as sugary, high-processed foods. The hormones in milk include prolactin and steroids including estrogens, progesterone, corticoids, and androgens, and can lead to a significant imbalance in human and animal natural hormone growth, according to research.

What Is Hailey Bieber's Diet?

Hailey Bieber's diet is as simple as her skincare routine: Stay hydrated, eat mostly plant-based foods and avoid junk. Recently she's been eating more plant-based foods than ever (and she kicked meat to the curb for several months) as seen on her Instagram stories: Bieber tends to eat gluten-free and limit her sugar and meat intake as much as she can.

Hailey Bieber's Breakfast

For breakfast, HB keeps it clean. She usually starts her day with some kind of green juice loaded with fresh vegetables, but more recently she's been seen walking around Los Angels drinking her Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie from Erewhon Market. You can order HB's smoothie from the gourmet market for a break-the-bank price or make it at home with the following ingredients:

Almond Milk⁠

⁠Strawberries⁠

Vanilla Collagen⁠

Hyaluronic Acid⁠

Coconut Cream⁠

Sea Moss Gel

Avocado⁠ ⁠

Maple Syrup⁠

Dates⁠

Housemade Strawberry Glaze⁠

Hailey Bieber Went Meat Free

Last summer, Bieber storied a picture of a homemade gluten-free lemon poppy loaf cake next to what appears to be a latte. "Over the past 2 and 1/2 months, I completely cut meat (other than fish) out of my daily eating and have been sticking to more vegetarian/vegan dishes. I have never felt better! Feel so clear and energetic. Just sharing for anyone who may be thinking about cutting out meat."

What Hailey Bieber Eats for Lunch

Lunch is a no-brainer for HB. She loves a Kale Cesar without croutons because she tries not to eat gluten as much as she can. For a hearty vegan Kale Cesar recipe made with chickpeas instead of croutons and tempeh for added protein and texture, try The Beet's recipe.

What Hailey Bieber Eats for Dinner

Since then, HB has posted all sorts of homemade plant-based eats. A picture of brothy vegetable soup was captured in her Instagram story and she wrote in a text, "plant-based soup for dinner is delish!!" For a similar plant-based soup recipe, try The Beet's homemade Tuscan Chickpea Soup.

When Bieber indulges, she does it the plant-based way. HB is a big fan of Monty's Good. Burger, a Los Angeles-based fast-food chain known for its meat-free burgers that are made with Impossible meat. Bieber posted a picture of three meat-free burgers, two dairy-free milkshakes, and a tray of french fries.

For more celebrity diets, check out The Beet's Lifestyle and Culture articles.