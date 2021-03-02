Sea moss is enjoying a surge in popularity right now with good reason. The incredible health benefits will make you consider ditching all your supplements and protein powders and buying sea moss instead because the nutrient-packed red seaweed, also known as Irish Moss, contains 92 trace minerals your body needs to be optimally healthy. To incorporate sea moss into your diet, first make it into a gel that can be used in your favorite soups, smoothies, salads, and more. Below we share an easy recipe on how to make sea moss gel which stores for up to thirty days in your fridge or longer in the freezer.

The algae is native to the Atlantic coastlines of North America, Europe, and the Caribbean Islands and became mainstream with the help of natural herbalist, Dr. Sebi, who recommend the algae as a go-to herb for cleansing and fasting to his patients. Whether or not you stand by his alkaline diet or not, Dr. Sebi sure had at least one thing right, because sea moss is a healthy food that everyone can benefit from adding to their diet.

Sea Moss Contains 92 Trace Minerals

Sea moss contains 92 of the 110 trace minerals your body needs to function at its healthiest, including iron, mostly found in red meat which makes this one of the most important minerals for plant-based eaters or vegetarians. In fact, there is 9 times more iron in sea moss than there is in chicken. Another plus side for plant-based eaters is that there are 6 grams of vegan protein per 100 grams of sea moss, an easy way to make sure you're supporting your muscles.

Aside from the extraordinary nutritional benefits, sea moss is also used to treat or reduce flu-like symptoms due to its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. Its also been used as a weight-loss tool because the moss contains a vital thyroid hormone that aids healthy thyroid function and metabolism. To reap all these important benefits and feel your healthiest, learn how to make sea moss gel with this easy recipe and video tutorial so you can add it to your smoothies, soups, salad dressings, use it as an egg replacement, and more.

The video produced by longtime vegan and The Beet's Strategic Advisor Sun Sachs, (who is also our unofficial Godfather) takes you through a step-by-step process on how to turn the scruffy, sandy seaweed into a soft gel so you can store it in your fridge for a few weeks or your freezer for a couple of months and use it daily. Sun ordered his sea moss from Amazon, but we also recommend using wild-crafted sea moss as its harvested directly from its natural habitat, rather than man-made pools. After you make the gel, use it in one of these five sea moss recipes. Try this recipe and tag us @thebeet in your post so we can share your final masterpiece in this article. Watch the video and see how the cat goes wild for sea moss.

Easy Sea Moss Gel Recipe Makes 1 container Ingredients 1 cup soaked sea moss aka Irish moss (thoroughly cleaned)

1/2 cup water, or less if possible

1 teaspoon lemon juice Instructions Rinse approximately 1 cup of dried sea moss in a strainer under cold water to remove all sand and foreign elements Add sea moss to a small bowl with approximately 1/2 cup of water Add one teaspoon of lemon juice to the bowl Let sea moss soak for 3-4 hours. (Don’t exceed this time or it may decrease the gelling potential) Blend the sea moss using a high-speed blender or electric hand blender by adding a tablespoon of water at a time to ensure that you maintain a thick paste-like substance Once sea moss is smooth, transfer to a container and refrigerate