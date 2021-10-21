Billie Eilish Just Launched Her First Perfume and It’s 100% Vegan

Billie Eilish just excited her 94 million fans with a post on IG that revealed her latest creation: A vegan fragrance called Eilish.

Her new product, which will launch in November, is completely animal-free, cruelty-free and of course, like the star herself, vegan. No animal testing during development.

The Grammy-award winner shows herself spritzing the new fragrance with the caption:

i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD. fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!

Eilish drops first fragrance

Eilish’s involvement extended beyond making sure her new perfume is vegan. The 19-year-old superstar worked closely with Paralux, Ltd. to create the fragrance. Eilish advised the company regarding the bottle design, the marketing campaign, and the scent itself. The perfume features a musky, woodsy base with mild spice, vanilla, and deep cocoa. The scent also contains notes of red berries, juicy mandarin, and sugared petals.

Other artists who have launched vegan and cruelty-free beauty are Ariana Grande, with a fragrance called God Is a Woman, and Rihanna with her extensive vegan Fenty line that includes a fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfume.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” Eilish said about her perfume. “It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world. My favorite smells are these amber-colored smells, to me, in my brain. I have a really strong nose, and since I was like a little kid, smells are all I think about.”

The fragrance is inspired by the artist’s synesthesia – a phenomenon that causes senses to intertwine. The amber-colored bottle features a body designed by the artist and can be purchased for $68 on BillieEilishFragrances.com starting next month. Currently, consumers can sign up for early access to get the new special-design bottle first.

“Billie Eilish is a singular talent and the voice of a generation. She has a vision in everything she does that is unique, disruptive, and authentically hers,” Paralux President Lori Singer said in a statement. “Partnering with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring a vision to life like no one else, and we were equally excited to be on this journey together.”

Eilish continues to use her spotlight to talk about plant-based living and sustainability. The star adopted a plant-based lifestyle at 12-years-old and never stopped advocating for a vegan lifestyle. Over recent years, the star has partnered with several people and companies to promote sustainable clothing, cosmetics, and food.

During this year’s Met Gala, Eilish hosted the event alongside Noami Osaka, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, and actor Timothee Chalamet. The event held in September featured a completely plant-based menu facilitated by chef Marcus Samuelsson, marking the first time the highly publicized event removed animal products from its menu.

For the Met Gala, Eilish’s plant-based impact also reached the fashion industry. Before wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, the artist successfully demanded that the legendary designer commits to banning fur from his collections. The fur-free announcement signified a remarkable shift for the luxury fashion industry as the brand joined a rapidly growing fur-free movement.

More recently, Eilish teamed up with Nike to release vegan versions of the brand’s most emblematic shoes. The new leather-free Air Jordans will also feature the celebrity’s signature slime green color. The animal-free shoes will come in two options: the Air Jordan 15 in off-white and the Air Jordan 1KO in “Ghost Green”. The company also claims that the vegan leather shoes use more than 20 percent recycled materials. Nike posted a video where Eilish talks about how sustainability and fashion can be closer together.

"I really wanted to kind of have, almost like an ode to myself in like an appreciative way and a kind of sentimental way, of just like, this was me for a while," Eilish said in the video. "It sounds kind of dumb because it's a shoe, but it means a lot. "You can make cool s*** and you don't have to be wasteful.”