Harry Styles is more than just a talented performer: After his departure from One Direction and his two wildly successful solo studio albums, he has officially cemented himself as a cultural icon. People gravitate towards him for his witty personality, bold style, musical talents, and the way he continuously and confidently breaks gender norms. Styles put on quite a show on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series and even sat down for a post-show interview where he gushed about his love for the Green Bay Packers and his meat-free diet.

Speculation has been swirling that Styles has always been a vegetarian who eats some fish and chips once and awhile. He's never publicly declared why he doesn't eat meat but after piecing together the past five years we might have a good look into his why.

He loves animals.

Rewind to 2015: Styles is the leading man of One Direction and is performing at a concert in San Diego. In between songs, Styles implored his fans to avoid SeaWorld, which is hated for mistreating animals. Styles said, “Does anybody like dolphins? Don’t go to SeaWorld.” Animal advocates around the world applauded the awareness he brought back then and is still relevant today.

This past January, a tweet went viral showing Styles watching someone's dog while they ran in to grab takeout. Rory Carroll, a sports correspondent for Reuters and stranger to Styles, was running in for food but couldn't bring his dog inside to pick up the order.

Carrol tweeted: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

He thinks Brussels sprouts are the new kale.

Styles was over the kale trend before it even began. "I think sprouts [are] gonna be, like, the new kale," Harry told BBC in 2017. Styles even shared his favorite ways to incorporate Brussels sprouts into his diet. "I like putting them in a curry. I like kinda sautéing them," said Styles. His favorite combination is red onion, garlic and Brussels sprouts tossed together.

Yes to the cheese, no to the meat.

Styles performed his latest hits Watermelon Sugar and Cherry on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert back in March. NPR's concerts consist of musicians from all sectors of the industry from Wu-Tang Clan to Lizzo. On a normal day, the artists would be set up in what looks like the corner of an office but right now they are doing Tiny Desk "Home" Concerts.

After his mini-performance Styles chatted with NPR's Stephen Thompson about their love for the Green Bay Packers. Surprisingly, a conversation that started out just with two guys talking about football ended with Styles revealing he still doesn't eat any meat.

Thompson and Styles bonded over their love for the Wisconsin football team and gushed about their home field, Lambeau Field. What is unique to Lambeau Field is a dish called "horse collars" which are essentially kielbasa sausages served with cheese and sauerkraut.

Thompson said, “Did you have a horse collar?” Styles quickly answered, “I did not. I don’t eat meat." The two are hoping the stadium will debut a "veggie horse collar" very soon. Styles isn't vegan since he still eats dairy, and joked his love for cheese is part of the reason why he loves the packers so much since Wisconsin is "The Cheese State."

More and more celebrities ditch the meat

Styles isn't the only celebrity who doesn't eat meat. Jack Black recently ditched meat to help the environment. A recent report by Million Insights shows the direct relationship between the growing number of vegans and celebrities publicly endorsing and eating vegan food. The more celebrities ditch meat, the more fans become interested in the plant-based lifestyle. We're sure that Styles' revealing his meat-free diet to his dedicated fan base will have a positive effect in the reduction of animal product consumption.