Lizzo is known nationwide as a dynamite singer and flutist, but most recently she has made a name for herself as the queen of TikTok. Her most popular TikToks, shockingly, have nothing to do with her musical talents but instead showcase her amazing kitchen creativity, especially when it comes to cooking up vegan comfort food.

So is Lizzo vegan?

She is no stranger to vegan food and has dabbled in eating plant-based for a while now. She told Nasty Galaxy in 2017, she discovered a love for vegan food when she lived in Minneapolis, and says she enjoyed the range of creative vegan restaurants in that city. Lizzo revealed that she was vegetarian for seven years and went vegan for one.

Her Spicy Vegan McChicken TikTok blew up with over a million views this month. The "veganized" McDonald's classic was served up with sweet potato waffle fries.

The latest vegan recipe that has Lizzo's TikTok fans losing it all over again is her Vegan Jamaican Beef Patties which currently has over 520,000 views, and still rising.

@lizzo Vegan Jamaican spicy beef patty only thing missin was some coco bread and a ting ♬ original sound - lizzo

Lizzo's recipe combines all of our vegan favorites from Violife cheeses (shredded and sliced) to Tofutti Cream Cheese. Lizzo starts out the video by combining her dry ingredients in a food processor to create a dough, which she lets it sit in the fridge for 20 minutes. While waiting for the dough to chill, she makes her "beef" mixture out of Morningstar crumbles and add's Frank's Red Hot spice to bring some heat. The dipping sauce consists of fresh avocado and some dairy-free cream cheese.

Fun facts we learn about Lizzo: She has a garden where she grabs a sprig of cilantro. We also glimpse a patio with an umbrella and a non-colored nail polish. We love seeing her T-shirt, which has tiny print all over it that says "Pretty Little Thing," and watching her making rhymes as she prepares the dough.

Lizzo's kitchen is stacked with all the vegan grocery staples you could dream of. It might be thanks to the fast pace of the TikTok video, but Lizzo makes cooking vegan comfort food look easy, fun and delicious. Any recipe that combines Violiofe cheese AND Toffuti cream cheese? Count us in.