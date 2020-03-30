Jack Black, who has delighted fans for years as a loveable cad in High Fidelity (2000), Shallow Hal (2001), School of Rock (2003, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and the Kung Fu Panda franchise (2008–2016), along with a personal favorite, Tropic Thunder (2008) just dropped another hit. This one on his Twitter feed, lasting about 20 seconds.

There he just released a video of himself, where he announces that he has jettisoned meat for the sake of the planet. It's part of what he calls his "eco resolution" to, in his words: "limit catastrophic climate change and support my mental health." He then calls on fans to take a pledge. "What pledge will you take for our planet?" @MyEcoResolution.

A year ago he told fans he was vegan in spirit (whatever that means) and now Black appears to be melding body, mind, and spirit (better late than never. That quote: “I am [vegan] in spirit, and really it’s time for everyone to consider that lifestyle.” Black said. “I found out that vegans are better for the environment. Why? Cow farts.”

He videos himself close to the camera, bathed in blue light saying: "Hey what's up? It's me, Jack Black. My Eco Resolution is to stop eating red meat. I'm going to still eat a cheeseburger, but it's going to be one of those scientifically delicious veggie burgers, you know the Impossible, the Beyond, etc. I'm doing this to limit catastrophic climate change. And to support my mental health. I think you should too! Much Love, JB. Over and out."