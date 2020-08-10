Legendary Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys has just announced an upcoming partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics to collaborate on a new vegan, cruelty-free beauty line set to debut in 2021. The star has long been an advocate of promoting natural beauty, after participating in a photoshoot in 2016 sans makeup where she admitted feeling "the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt," in Lena Dunham's newsletter Lenny. Keys has continued to attend red carpet events and TV appearances wearing little to no makeup since this life-changing experience.

Alicia Keys and e.l.f. Team Up for Beauty Line

A press release for The Voice judge and e.l.f. cosmetics gave more details of the partnership: “A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty,” adds Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and President of the New Lifestyle Beauty Brand with Alicia Keys. “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

While the exact products that Keys line will consist of has not yet been revealed, we're sure that the line will help customers feel empowered and naturally beautiful, at the affordable prices e.l.f. Cosmetics is known for.