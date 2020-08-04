Rihanna has had a very vegan 2020: This year alone she released a new capsule collection of vegan leather looks for her luxury fashion line Fenty, launched several new products for her 100% cruelty-free makeup line Fenty Beauty, and just unveiled her latest venture, Fenty Skin, a new unisex skincare line that is totally vegan and cruelty-free.

Just a few weeks after launch, the brand has already made $100 million during its first few weeks on the market, according to a recent article from Forbes. So far, the range includes a sunscreen, toning serum, and a cleanser, with more products slated to join in the coming months. As with any product Rihanna releases, the details are always incredibly well thought out: Rather than purchasing a new sunscreen bottle every time customers want to re-up, the brand has introduced a more sustainable option: A refill that can easily be popped into the original component to save plastic and reduce waste.

Fenty Skin is taking additional precautions to be as eco-friendly as possible. According to its website, the brand is focusing on eliminating excess packaging wherever possible, although some products will still require protective paper boxes, which will be recyclable. Fenty Skin is also using post-consumer recycled material in their boxes, tubes and jars.

The website touts the brands globally-sourced clean ingredients and explains that the star wanted to keep things simple with this new line and use only natural formulas. Fenty Skin products don't use any of the following harsh ingredients: Parabens, mineral oil, oxybenzone, octinoxate, phthalates, formaldehyde, plastic microbeads, thiazolinones, PTFE/PFAS, polyacrylamide, paraffins, lead Ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, TEA), and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate.

"Motivated by a bad experience with a skincare product when she was younger, Rihanna knew she wanted Fenty Skin to be clean: This means no harsh ingredients. We’re also vegan and gluten-free. We’re a global brand, and we follow the high standards of the European Union, which bans 1,400+ ingredients from cosmetics."

Fenty Skin's campaigns promote the gender-neutral nature of this skincare line and have featured stars like A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X alongside Rih.

Fenty Skin products are available exclusively on their website. Look out for more skincare products dropping in the near future, and follow their Instagram to keep up with new launches.