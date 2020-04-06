It seems like there isn't a month that goes by where Rihanna doesn't launch a new project-- makeup, lingerie, high fashion, a movie role, a feature on a single or her photo book, the megastar's schedule seems to be jam-packed with releasing just about everything besides her much-anticipated ninth album. While we're still eagerly awaiting some new favorite songs, we're more than happy to turn our attention to her eponymous fashion house Fenty, which has just debuted a new capsule of vegan leather options.

Fenty, which launched in Spring of 2019 to acclaim for its ultra-modern, futuristic silhouettes and luxurious textiles, is part of the fashion conglomerate LVMH, which has a portfolio of designers such as Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. While the debut collection featured leather shoes, skirts and pants, the brand seems to be headed in a more sustainable, cruelty-free direction with the launch of their latest collection, "Freedom", which includes a capsule of hoodies, cargo pants, skirts, oversized shirts and Fenty's signature corset dresses, all cut in buttery-soft vegan leather.

We got to see a sneak peek of the collection on Bella Hadid during Paris Fashion Week when the supermodel wore Fenty's oversized "leather" shirt in an off-duty look between shows, styled over a graphic tee and worn with the coordinating vegan leather pants. In a statement on the brand's website, they explained the thought process behind the addition of a faux leather capsule, saying that they were "Inspired by utility wear and uniforms as proud markers of identity and articulated in the striking silhouettes and block color palette. This toughness is contrasted by the soft, rippling faux leather and casual tailoring on hoodies and oversized shirts, giving the relaxed Fenty feel – a new-luxury uniform."

Vegan leather is an industry that has recently been projected to be worth over $90 billion dollars in the next five years, in a study by Infinium Global Research that estimated the compound annual growth rate to be nearly 50%. As usual, Rihanna's fashion forecasting is ahead of the curve.