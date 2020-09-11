Michelle Obama Partners with Black-Owned Vegan Beauty Brand

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with cruelty-free vegan beauty company The Lipstick Bar to help promote its Bawse Voter shade for a good cause. 40 percent of the proceeds from sales of the vibrant red liquid lipstick will go to When We All Vote, an initiative to help U.S. voters register ahead of the November presidential election. The Lip Bar has stocked only 500 of the limited-edition lip shade, so you'll want to act quickly if you want one.

"We’ve gotta reach out. We’ve gotta connect with everyone, no matter where they live. No matter what they look like. No matter how much money they make. Because I’ve said this time and time again: The consequences of sitting out this election could not be more serious," said Obama in a video on When We All Vote's Instagram page.

We featured Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler back in our early summer roundup of 7 Black-Owned Vegan Businesses to Support Now and Every Day. The entrepreneur founded the cruelty-free, vegan beauty company because she was “tired of the beauty industry's lack of diversity, lack of inclusion, and excessive amounts of unnecessary chemicals.” Now, Butler's vegan products are carried in over 450 Targets nationwide and have received the coveted Michelle Obama endorsement.

"We are so excited and so proud to partner with our forever first lady Michelle Obama and When We All Vote's mission to get people to the polls this November," said The Lip Bar in an Instagram post.

You can shop the patriotic shade Bawse Voter here.