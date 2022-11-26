Billie Eilish unveiled her new vegan fragrance to her 107 million Instagram followers this week. Called Eilish No. 2, the scent embraces the sultry, alluring side of the beloved Grammy Award-winning singer. Similar to her entire brand, Eilish's newest fragrance uses exclusively plant-based ingredients and omits all animal testing typical of many cosmetic brands.

“I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2,” Eilish said in a statement. “We started with the original ‘Eilish’ elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling.”

The pop icon debuted Eilish No. 2 with the help of beauty company Parlux, which previously worked with Eilish to produce her eponymously named vegan fragrance last year. In contrast to her previous sweeter fragrance, Eilish No. 2 blends together Fresh Italian Bergamot, apple blossom, papyrus, and black pepper to create a "woody" and "seductive" aroma. The fragrance also features notes of wild wet poppy flowers to contrast its earthy, musky base.

“The launch of Eilish was a worldwide success. It was exciting to see fans respond so enthusiastically to Billie’s debut fragrance, a scent that she had been chasing for years,” Lori Singer, President of Parlux, said in a statement. “As a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Billie was excited to develop her new scent, and took time out of her busy schedule to come to the fragrance lab to meet and work directly with the perfumer. Billie knew exactly what she wanted to create; a wet, rainy, sultry, woody floral scent called Eilish No.2.”

The new fragrance is available now at the celebrity's website, billieilishfragrances.com.

Eilish's Vegan Fragrance

Last October, Eilish teamed up with Parlux for the first time to develop her first cosmetic product, Eilish. The original plant-based fragrance featured a lighter, sweeter blend, mixing together a musky, woodsy base with mild spice, vanilla, and deep cocoa. The scent contained notes of red berries, juicy mandarin, and sugared petals.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” Eilish said about her perfume at the time. “It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world. My favorite smells are these amber-colored smells, me, in my brain. I have a really strong nose, and since I was like a little kid, smells are all I think about.”

Perfumes can contain several animal-derived ingredients such as musk. Musk is derived from either Kasturi or Musk deer, but Parlux and Eilish teamed up together to develop fragrances that do not require animal-based ingredients. Also, unlike several other brands, these fragrances are completely cruelty-free.

Billie Eilish's Vegan World

Eilish secured world fame with her singing and performances, but the world-renowned star has used her voice to advocate for animals and the planet. The pop icon –– who went vegan at the age of 12 –– won PETA's Person of the Year Award last year for her dedication to the environment and animal rights. For example, Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour uplifted local non-profits at every stop and asked fans to adopt a vegan diet for 30 days with the help of Wicked Kitchen and Support + Feed.

Eilish has also partnered with several other brands such as Nike and Oscar de la Renta to develop plant-based and sustainable apparel. The star launched a selection of slime green Nikes made with vegan leather and convinced Oscar de la Renta to drop fur in time for the MET Gala last year. Eilish, who co-hosted the MET Gala, also introduced a fully vegan menu for the first time in the event's history.

Celebrities Supporting Vegan Beauty Products

Eilish's involvement in vegan cosmetics is joined by a growing cast of A-List celebrities including Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Harry Styles. In 2021, Grande launched her vegan perfume titled God is A Woman after her double-platinum single, and rock star Styles debuted a nail polish line called Pleasing last November.

Other celebrities working and investing in plant-based, cruelty-free beauty includes Jennifer Anniston, Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, and many others. To see which of your favorite celebrities are helping promote the sustainable beauty market, check out The Beet's list of celebrities investing in vegan beauty.

