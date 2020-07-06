Welcome to The Beet's Plant-Based Diet!

We all know that fad diets don’t last. That’s not what this is – this is the start of a lifestyle change for you. We’ve developed this plan as a way to teach you how to create balanced, plant-based meals, learn valuable meal prep skills, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Here is Everything You Need to Succeed at Your Weight Loss Goals

Each of these meals is designed to provide approximately 1,500 calories a day, with about 65 to 80 grams of protein each day! This amount of protein will help you maintain lean muscle mass and keep you full. Your micronutrient needs are also being met with this meal plan, including iron–which can be especially hard to meet on a plant-based diet.

The only vitamin that you will need to boost when following this meal plan is a vitamin D3 supplement and vitamin B12. As a Registered Dietitian, I don’t just want you to cut calories, I want you to eat nutrient-rich, whole foods, so that you are satisfied and energized!

This plan will work for you and you don’t have to work to fit it! You won’t feel deprived and you will want to stick with it. This is why it will be the foundation for sustainable results for a healthy, lean body now and in the future.

Meet the Creators, an Accomplished RD with the Editors of The Beet

Nicole Osinga is a Registered Dietitian with the College of Dietitians of Ontario, holding a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Human Nutrition. She provides personalized, evidence-based nutrition solutions for her clients and audience.

“Eat real, whole foods. Eat mostly plants,” she says. “Focus on the texture, taste and quality of the food; don’t get hung up on calories or points. Nourish your body instead of restricting yourself. Prepare most of your food yourself.”

Nicole creates personalized strategies for her clients, to help them achieve their nutrition and health goals. She also provides meal plans that fit her clients' lifestyles, encouraging them to prep meals in advance. Nicole has an encouraging, motivational, and understanding approach.

The Beet is your all-in-one guide to a plant-based diet for the sake of your health, the planet, and animals, covering health news, the culture, recipes, weight loss, product news, and disease prevention through a plant-based diet. Edited by Lucy Danziger, former Editor-in-Chief of SELF magazine, The Beet takes an inclusive approach, welcoming anyone who wants to get further along on their plant-based journey. The Beet turned to Nicole as the perfect partner to create The Beet's Plant-Based Diet.

How to Be Successful: Start With Some Simple Meal Prep

To set yourself up for success, I recommend that you do a little bit of meal prep. With this plan, you receive a grocery list for the recipes of the week. I would recommend doing your grocery shopping on a day other than the one you chose for your bigger meal prep. This is simply to prevent feeling overwhelmed.

I recommend you choose one day a week where you do a bigger prep. For me, it’s Sunday, but it doesn’t have to be for you. Use that day to create lunch and dinner meals from Monday- Wednesday. You can do another one or two small preps throughout the week for later lunch and dinner recipes.

Breakfast recipes can be made in advance (such as with the overnight oats) or the morning of. Snack recipes can be prepped in advance or the morning of as well, depending on time.

If you would rather not meal prep in batches, you don’t have to! You can simply follow the meal plans, cooking each day. However, I’ve found that the people who have the most success with the plan do some form of meal prepping to set themselves up for success. Happy Prepping!

Happy, healthy Plant-Based Dieting to you! Be in touch. We want to hear from you!

– Lucy & Nicole