Welcome the new season with these plant-based springtime dishes that are light, vibrant, and packed with nutrients. Nothing is more nourishing (and tasty) than produce like rhubarb, peas, asparagus, and plenty more during peak season.

These 11 vegan recipes add a pop of color to your plate or bowl. Take our rhubarb compote recipe, for example. The rich pinkish, reddish color of the vegetable is sure to brighten up your day. Before you get started with this recipe, plan to make a bigger batch and store the compote in your fridge for weeks so you can top off yogurt, ice cream, toast, everything with it all spring long. Double or triple the ingredients!

For another healthy, seasonal breakfast, lunch, or snack idea, give your avocados, hummus, and almond butter a break and try our pea and radish toast. Peas are rich and creamy and a good source of plant-based fiber with 7 grams in one cup, which helps promote fullness and healthy digestion.

Pro tip: To get the most from these recipes, shop at your local farmer's market and purchase organic because quality ingredients enhance the bold flavors, and are simply better for you, and the planet.

attachment-raspberry-coconut-yoghurt loading...

1. Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt

Spring is the season for fresh rhubarb and this recipe is all you need for a healthy and delicious seasonal breakfast. Yogurt is one of the wonderful fermented products that help balance out the bacteria we need for a healthy gut. Studies show that there is a direct correlation between gut health and immunity and wellbeing.

Recipe: Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt

This Moroccan carrot salad has got you covered! It’s the perfect recipe to make for a side dish with soup or sandwiches, a light dinner, or a hearty afternoon pick-me-up. Broke Bank Vegan loading...

2. Moroccan Carrot Salad

When you’re in the mood for a healthy, flavorful, easy-to-make meal, this Moroccan carrot salad covers all bases! It’s the perfect recipe to make for a side dish with soup or a sandwich, a light dinner, or a hearty afternoon pick-me-up. Protein-rich chickpeas are layered in with sweet carrots, dried fruits, toasted almonds, and fresh herbs before being tossed in a citrus dressing infused with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger. Watch the video on how to make this salad when you click the recipe link below.

Recipe: Moroccan Carrot Salad for Under $1 a Serving

attachment-attachment-thai_noodle_salad_06 loading...

3. Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

It’s packed with flavor and texture thanks to the crunchy vegetables, chewy noodles, and creamy peanut dressing. This salad is naturally gluten-free, plant-based, and can be made oil-free as well. Welcome spring with a flavorful, bright, and cheerful salad that will keep you full for hours.

Recipe: Easy Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

attachment-attachment-beet_carpaccio_04 loading...

4. Beet Carpaccio with Broccoli and Pistachio Crumbles

Want to really impress your dinner guests? Serve them something they've likely never had before, like this carpaccio made with sliced beets topped with broccoli and pistachios.

The earthy flavor of the baked beets works so well with the fresh, crunchy broccoli toppings. The tart balsamic drizzle and silky olive oil create a perfect balance of flavors. Recipe: Vegan Beet Carpaccio

attachment-attachment-Beet-Gnocchi-14 loading...

5. Vegan Beet Gnocchi

Make this impressive gnocchi infused with beets for your next date night dinner. This vibrant root vegetable will not only turn your meal a beautiful pink color but will also add a boost of vitamins and minerals.

Whip up a batch using 10 ingredients or less — with only potatoes, beets, and flour required for the base. As an optional finish, you can sauté the gnocchi with fresh sage and garnish it with cashew parmesan for the most irresistible combination.

Recipe: Vegan Beet Gnocchi for Under $1 a Serving

attachment-attachment-LT-FR loading...

6. Superfood Rolls with Vegan Curry Dip

We love that these are all green because, let’s face it, most of us need help to get more vegetables into our lives. Even if you can’t quite get the hang of rolling them on your first go, it all tastes the same in the end. And just wait until you get that creamy green curry dipping sauce in your mouth. It’s fantastic!

Recipe: Vegan Green Rolls with Curry Dipping Sauce

attachment-attachment-SI0C1781 loading...

7. Quinoa Salad With Fresh Herbs, Currants, and Pomegranate

Whether you're attending a party, picnic, or potluck, this delicious and easy-to-make recipe is always a crowd-pleaser. While quinoa is technically a seed, it can be used in just about any recipe that calls for whole grain. Naturally gluten-free and high in protein (not that you would ever have to worry about that on a plant-based diet), quinoa has a subtle nutty flavor. Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) is a good source of several minerals, including manganese, phosphorus, copper, folate, iron, magnesium, and zinc and it’s exceptionally high in the amino acid lysine.

Recipe: Quinoa Salad With Fresh Herbs, Currants and Pomegranate

Make Sophia Roe's favorite mushroom recipe for a healthy plant-based snack or lunch. loading...

8. Wasabi Sheet Pan Mushrooms with Green Olive Relish

Chef Sophia Roe's Wasabi Mushrooms are a dish you don't want to miss, and her expert advice will help you perfect the recipe: "When roasting, I love to use two sheet pans. One of the pans I’ll cook at a higher temperature for a shorter period of time, and the other at a lower temperature for a longer period of time. It’s a great way to create different textures in the same dish with minimal fuss. I did that here with the mushrooms. I cooked a small batch simply tossed in olive oil at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, while I cooked the larger batch with wasabi butter at 350 for 30 minutes. You don’t need to do it, but it does add a special zing to your dish."

Recipe: Sophia Roe's Wasabi Sheet Pan Mushrooms with Green Olive Relish

attachment-attachment-Roasted-Vegetable-Kale-Salad-Photo-1 loading...

9. Kale Salad with Creamy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

This roasted vegetable and kale salad is about to shake things up. Say goodbye to boring, lifeless salads and hello to this smoky, sweet, flavor-infused recipe! Topped with a creamy chipotle dressing, you won't believe how easy, rich, and delicious this salad is.

Perfect for winter months, this salad features a mix of hearty kale, colorful butternut squash, beets, protein-packed chickpeas, and quinoa. Did you know quinoa contains 8 grams of protein in just one cup? It’s no wonder the ancient Inca civilization considered it a sacred food.

Recipe: Kale Salad with Vegan Creamy Chipotle Dressing

attachment-attachment-stuffed_cabbage_02 loading...

10. Vegan Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Smoked Tofu

These cabbage rolls are very customizable, so don’t be afraid of playing around with different ingredients and spicing.

For example, use quinoa or millet instead of rice, add mushrooms or eggplants, and swap lentils for kidney beans. Add turmeric, your favorite meat seasoning, hot sauce, soy sauce, vegan Worcestershire sauce, or red wine for extra flavor. And use savoy, red, or Napa cabbage instead of white cabbage, if you like a more exciting look.

Cabbage rolls are also freezer-friendly. Some actually even say cabbage rolls are getting better each time you reheat them. So feel free to make a large amount and then freeze for later.

Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Smoked Tofu

attachment-pea-and-radish-toast-the-compassionate-road loading...

11. Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast

Green peas are high in protein and antioxidants that help boost immunity, give you energy, and help antiaging. The high fiber in peas helps to regulate blood sugar, beneficial for controlling diabetes and weight management.

Recipe: Pea and Radish Bruschetta Toast

For more lists of recipes, check out: