Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Bars

Millionaire shortbread bars have been around since the 19th century, but we’re switching up some of the ingredients to make this classic dessert vegan and take it into modern times. Why is this dessert called a millionaire bar? Because it’s rich and incredibly indulgent compared to a regular caramel bar.

What is a Millionaire Shortbread Bar?

Millionaire shortbread bars are traditionally made with a shortbread crust, caramel, and chocolate ganache. In this recipe, we show you how to make each component completely dairy-free and vegan. The best part about this easy vegan dessert is that it costs $11.09 to make, bringing it to under a dollar a serving!

Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Bar Ingredients

All-purpose flour (You can also use gluten-free all-purpose flour)

Vegan butter - (These are the best vegan butters to bake with)

Cane sugar

Vanilla extract

Vegan sweetened condensed milk

Brown Sugar

Light corn syrup

Dark vegan chocolate

Coconut cream

Salt

Is Caramel Vegan?

Caramel is not vegan because it is usually made by heating white sugar, vanilla extract or sea salt with heavy cream, which is made with dairy. We put our own vegan twist on caramel by using vegan condensed milk, vegan butter, brown sugar and corn syrup.

How to Make vegan Caramel

To a medium saucepan, add the vegan condensed milk, vegan butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Bring the mixture to a light boil over medium-high, stirring frequently, until the butter is melted and the ingredients are well combined.

Once lightly boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring constantly. When the caramel has turned a deep gold/brown and it’s pulling away from the edges of the saucepan, remove it from the heat.

Stir in the vanilla extract and salt.

The Easiest Way to Make Vegan Millionaire Shortbread

Classic shortbread is a traditional Scottish biscuit made with white sugar, butter, and wheat flour. This can easily be made vegan by substituting regular butter for vegan butter. Swap out wheat flour for all-purpose flour to make this even more affordable.

Beat the vegan butter and cane sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add the vanilla and beat for another 30 seconds to incorporate. Turn the speed down to slow while slowly adding in the flour and salt. Scrape down the sides throughout.

Mix until just combined, then transfer the dough to the prepared pan, pressing it evenly with your fingers or a spatula.

Bake the shortbread crust for 15 minutes, or until the edges are a light golden brown.

Vegan Chocolate Ganache

The only difference between regular ganache and vegan ganache is the chocolate you use. Opt for dairy-free and vegan dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate.

Melt the vegan chocolate in a double boiler, stirring frequently. Once it is melted, remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the coconut cream and vanilla.

How to Assemble Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Bars

Once the shortbread is baked, pour the vegan caramel over the crust.

Transfer to the fridge for at least 60 minutes.

Top the caramel layer with the chocolate ganache and evenly spread it out with a spatula. Sprinkle with sea salt.

Place in the fridge for 30-40 minutes to set the chocolate.

Serving and Storage

Vegan millionaire shortbread bars are traditionally cut into squares and served immediately. This recipe makes 16 squares in total. Keep bars in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 week. If you have leftovers, you can freeze them for a few months.

Prep time: 60 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Chill time: 60 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Cost: $11.09 recipe | $0.73 serving

How to Make Vegan Millionaire's Bars loading...

Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Bars

Servings: 16 squares

Ingredients

Vegan Shortbread

½ cup softened vegan butter ($1.17)

¼ cup cane sugar ($0.03)

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.05)

1 cup all-purpose flour ($0.12)

¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

Vegan Caramel

14 ounces (1 ½ cups) vegan sweetened condensed milk ($4.15)

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar ($0.12)

7 tablespoons unsalted vegan butter ($1.02)

2 ½ tablespoons light corn syrup ($0.02)

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract ($0.10)

⅛ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

Vegan Chocolate ganache

7 ounces (200 grams) dark vegan chocolate ($3.99)

¼ cup coconut cream ($0.25)

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.05)

Flaked sea salt for the top (optional)

Instructions

Vegan Shortbread

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F, and line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper.

Leave some hanging over the edges for easier removal In a large mixing bowl with a stand mixer, beat the vegan butter and cane sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides with a spatula as needed. Add the vanilla and beat for another 30 seconds to incorporate. Turn the speed down to low while slowly adding in the flour and salt. Scrape down the sides throughout. Mix until just combined, then transfer the dough to the prepared pan, pressing it evenly with your fingers or a spatula. Bake the shortbread crust for 15 minutes, or until the edges are a light golden brown. Remove the pan and let the crust cool while you make the caramel.

Vegan Caramel

To a medium saucepan, add the vegan condensed milk, vegan butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Bring the mixture to a light boil over medium-high, stirring frequently, until the butter is melted and the ingredients are well combined. Once lightly boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring constantly. When the caramel has turned a deep gold/brown and it’s pulling away from the edges of the saucepan, remove it from the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract and salt, then pour the caramel over the crust. Transfer the pan to your fridge to set it for at least 60 minutes.

Vegan Chocolate Ganache

Melt the vegan chocolate in a double boiler, stirring frequently. Once it is melted, remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the coconut cream and vanilla. Transfer the chocolate ganache to the top of the caramel layer, and evenly spread it out with a spatula. Optionally, sprinkle the very top with flaked sea salt (like Maldon or Fleur de Sel). Place the pan back in the fridge for about 30-40 minutes to set the chocolate. Cut into squares and serve immediately. Enjoy!

Vegan Millionaire Shortbread Bar Nutrition Facts:

1 of 16 servings

Calories 336| Total Fat 19 g | Saturated Fat 9.8 g| Cholesterol 0 mg |Sodium177 mg | Total Carbohydrates 38.8 g | Dietary Fiber

1.3 g | Total Sugars 30.5 g | Protein 3.7 g | Calcium 87.9

Vegan desserts you might also like