No-Bake Vegan Double Chocolate Caramel Bar

What We're Cooking This Weekend: No-Bake Double Chocolate Caramel Bar

WHY WE LOVE IT: You can indulge in this treat without feeling guilty. It's made with raw ingredients so focus on using the best quality foods.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 15 Minutes Freeze: 45 minutes to an hour

(Almonds need to soak for 8-12 hours)

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 17

MAKE IT FOR: A raw and healthier dessert.

SPECIAL NOTE: The almonds need to soak for 8-12 hours so do this the day before. You can substitute maple syrup and coconut cream with raw agave and almond milk for the raw version⁣. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

Base:⁣

1/3 cups of raw almonds (soaked 8-12 hours and rinsed)⁣

1.5 Tbsp. shredded coconut⁣

1.5 Tbsp. melted raw cacao butter or melted raw coconut oil⁣

1.5 Tbsp. raw cacao powder ⁣

2 pitted soft Medjool dates (about 40g )⁣

1 Tbsp. raw cacao nib⁣

1/8 tsp pink salt or good quality salt⁣

Caramel layer:⁣

2/3 cups of raw cashews (soaked 4-6 hours and rinsed)⁣

3/4 cup (180 ml) coconut cream or full fat coconut milk⁣

3 Tbsp. (30g) melted raw cacao butter or melted raw coconut oil⁣

2 pitted soft Medjool dates (about 40g)⁣

1 tsp vanilla paste ⁣

Pinch of pink salt or good quality salt⁣

Chocolate layer:⁣

1/3 cups of raw cacao butter or raw coconut oil⁣

1/8 cups of raw cacao powder ⁣

1.5 Tbsp. maple syrup ⁣

1/2 cup peanuts ⁣

⁣

⁣INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a food processor place every ingredient for the base, and process until well processed but still slightly crumbly. Tightly press the mixture into the bottom of the molds with your hands.⁣

2. In a high-speed blender place every ingredient for the caramel layer and blend well until smooth. Layer the filling above the base. Cool it in the freezer until set.⁣

3. Place every ingredient for the chocolate layer except peanuts in a mixing bowl and melt in a double boiler. (Keep the mixture under 114⁰F) Stir chocolate with a whisk (I like to use a whisk rather than spatula) until the mixture becomes smooth. Layer the mixture above the caramel layer. Place peanuts (chopped and whole) on top. Cool it in the freezer until set.⁣

4. Remove from the molds and enjoy!!⁣