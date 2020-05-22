Gluten-Free and Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Shortbread Bars

Today is Friday, woohoo! We are spending the weekend baking vegan treats and grilling healthy veggies for our MDW BBQ. If you haven't checked out our vegan bbq sliders recipe, click here--and thank us later. As for dessert, The Beet has you covered with delicious options such as white chocolate chip cookies and these gluten-free peanut butter chocolate shortbread bars. These little treats are unlike any other dessert or peanut butter cup because they have a cakey filling and crunchy layer of chocolate.

These peanut butter chocolate shortbread bars are healthier than most desserts and they're gluten-free, vegan, grain-free, and even keto-friendly because this recipe uses almond flour as a substitute for regular flour.

Have a healthy and safe MDW weekend!

Recipe Developer: Victoria @healthwithvictoria

Why we love it: We are PB obsessed and always looking for different ways to enjoy peanut butter anything. This recipe is also much healthier than you may think, and will become an instant classic with your family and constantly be on your baking rotation.

Make it for: Your MDW bbq party or a healthy dessert treat.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 10-12 minutes

Freeze Time: 15 minutes