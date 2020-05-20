Vegan White Chocolate Chip Chewy Cookies to Make For MDW
Memorial Day is this weekend and we're celebrating by throwing a lawn chair party with neighbors and nearby friends. For your celebration, prepare healthy vegan meals and treats that everyone can enjoy and feel safe doing so. Start by serving a platter of vegan bbq sliders and don't mention they're made with plant-based meat--let's see if your guests can guess. Second, give out packaged cookies as little goodie bags your friends can open and enjoy.
These cookies are chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. They're made with white chocolate and we suggest giving them a festive kick by decorating with red and blue sprinkles for Memorial Day. Or, package them in cellophane bags and finish by adding red, white, and blue ribbon bows around the top. This recipe makes 16 cookies and takes less than a total of 15 minutes to prepare and bake, and a fair warning that they take less than 15 seconds to devour. We're adding these to the list of to do's this weekend.
Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Bake Time: 10 minutes
Why we love it: We all want to catch up with our friends and see them smile when they indulge in these delicious vegan cookies. They might even be shocked to find out that they're not made with butter or egg!
Make it for: Your MDW social distancing party and add this recipe to your list of cookie recipes. If you're not a fan of white chocolate, use peanut butter chips or dark chocolate cacao.
Vegan White Chocolate Chip Cookies
16 huge cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups of vegan butter
- 1 cup of soft brown sugar
- 1/2 cups of golden caster sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 2/3 cups of self-rising flour (or plain flour and 3 tsp baking powder)
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp plant milk
Instructions
- Cream together the butter and sugars. If you Butter is very hard then soften it for 30 seconds in the microwave.
- Add all the other ingredients and mix well until all the flour is incorporated.
- Roll pieces of dough into balls and place on a lined baking sheet.
- Flatten slightly with your hand. They will spread out more when baking so leave plenty of room between them.
- Press sprinkles chocolate chips, or nuts into the top and bake for 10 minutes at 356F/180C.
- Remove from the oven and leave on the trays for 2-3 minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.