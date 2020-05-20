Memorial Day is this weekend and we're celebrating by throwing a lawn chair party with neighbors and nearby friends. For your celebration, prepare healthy vegan meals and treats that everyone can enjoy and feel safe doing so. Start by serving a platter of vegan bbq sliders and don't mention they're made with plant-based meat--let's see if your guests can guess. Second, give out packaged cookies as little goodie bags your friends can open and enjoy.

These cookies are chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. They're made with white chocolate and we suggest giving them a festive kick by decorating with red and blue sprinkles for Memorial Day. Or, package them in cellophane bags and finish by adding red, white, and blue ribbon bows around the top. This recipe makes 16 cookies and takes less than a total of 15 minutes to prepare and bake, and a fair warning that they take less than 15 seconds to devour. We're adding these to the list of to do's this weekend.

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 10 minutes

Why we love it: We all want to catch up with our friends and see them smile when they indulge in these delicious vegan cookies. They might even be shocked to find out that they're not made with butter or egg!

Make it for: Your MDW social distancing party and add this recipe to your list of cookie recipes. If you're not a fan of white chocolate, use peanut butter chips or dark chocolate cacao.