Memorial Day Weekend is a time for busting out the grill, kicking back with a fizzy beverage and toasting the unofficial arrival of summer. It’s also a time for the plant-based set to bust out their best barbecue recipes in case their entourage needs a gentle reminder of just how tasty vegan fare can be.

This year, MDW is looking a little—a lot different—and while we’re filled with sadness from being apart from loved ones we can think of one thing we can do to quell the pain: Make some damn good ‘cue. One thing we don’t want to be dealing with this weekend? Complicated recipes with 100 steps so involved you feel anointed with an honorary culinary degree come dinner. That’s why this weekend, we’ll be whipping up these vegan BBQ sliders, courtesy of the recipe developers at Pampered Chef. As the makers of neat kitchen tools and gadgets (think: corn kernel cutter, salad cutting bowl set, apple wedger) they certainly know a thing or two about making mealtime preparation fast and efficient.

The “burgers” come together with carrots, sweet potatoes, and red onion and get slathered in a delectable homemade barbecue sauce. Since it’s South Carolina-style sauce, the base is made from mustard. With only a handful of pantry ingredients and spice rack staples, it’s quite simple to make on your own, but if you’ve got a go-to pre-made barbecue sauce feel free to swap in about a cup of it in lieu of the homemade version. Until the time comes when we can safely have the full crew over to show them once again that yes, eating vegan is really that delicious, let’s get cooking.