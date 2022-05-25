Plan your Memorial Day Weekend menu with these eleven plant-based recipes from apps to entrees, as well as hand-held favorites, this menu includes BBQ mushroom steak, tempeh coleslaw sandwiches, and everyone's favorite summer pasta salad with a Mediterranean flair. These recipes are perfect for enjoying in the sun at your backyard barbeques, or festive cookouts by the pool or on the rooftop.

The best part about these recipes is that there's something for everyone on this menu, especially for guests with dietary restrictions or allergies. Learn how to make homemade pizza dough with our easy plant-based pizza recipe topped with artichokes, olives, tomatoes, and dairy-free cheese. Turn tofu into an egg-less salad and stuff it in a pita with vegetables, or make homemade vegan lasagna with lentils and a tempeh ragu.

Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese Broke Bank Vegan loading...

1. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Nothing says summer quite like a backyard pizza party. Make this homemade pizza with our easy dough recipe and top it with fresh vegetables and dairy-free cheese. In this recipe, you’ll be able to taste the care that goes into making vegan pizza taste just as good, if not better than the real thing.

Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

attachment-attachment-egg-salad loading...

2. Vegan Egg Salad by the Creators of Wicked Kitchen

Make this easy grab-and-go sandwich for your Memorial Day Weekend cookout so your guests can enjoy these egg-free salads in pita on the lawn chair or by the pool. This recipe turns diced tofu with creamy mayo and spices into an eggless salad.

Recipe: Vegan Egg Salad

Aya Brackett Aya Brackett loading...

3. Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad by Mark Bittman

Mark Bittman turned chicken salad into a vegan masterpiece using jicama as the crunchy base and vegan mayo for that delicious creamy texture we all love. This recipe includes seedless grapes, celery, onions, and an array of spices, just like the original recipe.

Recipe: Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad

attachment-attachment-attachment-Saucy-Tacos loading...

4. Saucy Cauliflower Tacos by Mark Bittman

You can't go wrong with serving tacos for Memorial Day Weekend, or any time for that matter. Make Mark Bittman's saucy cauliflower tacos with fresh vegetables and herbs for a refreshing bite. Serve these on a tray as finger food.

Recipe: Saucy Cauliflower Tacos

attachment-attachment-20170918_Bittman_Lasagna_2678 loading...

5. Tempeh Ragu Lasagna by Mark Bittman

This hearty yet light lasagna is made completely vegan with protein-packed lentils and a homemade tempeh ragu as the meat replacement. Be sure to make two batches of this dish since guests will come back for seconds, and even thirds!

Recipe: Tempeh Ragu Lasanga by Mark Bittman

attachment-attachment-attachment-Wicked-Healthy-BBQ-Mushroom-Steak-e1633375396860 loading...

6. Mushroom BBQ Steak by the Creators of Wicked Kitchen

Surprise your guests with a mushroom BBQ steak that looks and tastes just like meat. This recipe was created by Derek and Chad Sarno, the creators of Wicked Kitchen, who know best how to turn plant foods into meatless masterpieces.

Recipe: Mushroom BBQ Steak

attachment-IMG_51061 loading...

7. Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

Serve these BBQ tempeh sandwiches topped with dairy-free coleslaw for your backyard Memorial Day cookout. This flavorful meal will be everyone's new favorite way to enjoy tempeh.

Recipe: Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

Looking for a healthy and light spring recipe? Make this tabbouleh. Evi Oravecz loading...

8. Healthy and Refreshing Tabbouleh

For a light, healthy, and refreshing appetizer or lunch, make this tabbouleh that's loaded with bulgur, avocado, fresh spices, and radishes.

Recipe: Healthy and Refreshing Tabbouleh

attachment-Pasta Salad 03 loading...

9. Summer Pasta Salad

Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired dish with this quick and easy summer pasta salad. Al dente fusilli is mixed with summer squash, bell pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives for a refreshing recipe.

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad for Under $1 a Serving

Love Nut Butter cookies? Make them healthier and vegan with this easy recipe in under 25 minutes. loading...

10. Vegan Nutter Butter Cookies

Surprise your guests with classic nut butter cookies with a healthier, plant-based twist. This all-natural recipe tastes just like the cookies we all know and love.

Recipe: Vegan Nut Butter Cookies

3-ingredient pops! Broke Bank Vegan loading...

11. Jamacia Paletas

Cool off with vibrant and refreshing flor de Jamaica paletas as the weather turns warmer! Serve these Mexican-style popsicles for your friends and family — they’ll be a hit!

Recipe: Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles