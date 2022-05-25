11 Vegan Recipes to Make for Memorial Day Weekend
Plan your Memorial Day Weekend menu with these eleven plant-based recipes from apps to entrees, as well as hand-held favorites, this menu includes BBQ mushroom steak, tempeh coleslaw sandwiches, and everyone's favorite summer pasta salad with a Mediterranean flair. These recipes are perfect for enjoying in the sun at your backyard barbeques, or festive cookouts by the pool or on the rooftop.
The best part about these recipes is that there's something for everyone on this menu, especially for guests with dietary restrictions or allergies. Learn how to make homemade pizza dough with our easy plant-based pizza recipe topped with artichokes, olives, tomatoes, and dairy-free cheese. Turn tofu into an egg-less salad and stuff it in a pita with vegetables, or make homemade vegan lasagna with lentils and a tempeh ragu.
1. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese
Nothing says summer quite like a backyard pizza party. Make this homemade pizza with our easy dough recipe and top it with fresh vegetables and dairy-free cheese. In this recipe, you’ll be able to taste the care that goes into making vegan pizza taste just as good, if not better than the real thing.
Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese
2. Vegan Egg Salad by the Creators of Wicked Kitchen
Make this easy grab-and-go sandwich for your Memorial Day Weekend cookout so your guests can enjoy these egg-free salads in pita on the lawn chair or by the pool. This recipe turns diced tofu with creamy mayo and spices into an eggless salad.
Recipe: Vegan Egg Salad
3. Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad by Mark Bittman
Mark Bittman turned chicken salad into a vegan masterpiece using jicama as the crunchy base and vegan mayo for that delicious creamy texture we all love. This recipe includes seedless grapes, celery, onions, and an array of spices, just like the original recipe.
Recipe: Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad
4. Saucy Cauliflower Tacos by Mark Bittman
You can't go wrong with serving tacos for Memorial Day Weekend, or any time for that matter. Make Mark Bittman's saucy cauliflower tacos with fresh vegetables and herbs for a refreshing bite. Serve these on a tray as finger food.
Recipe: Saucy Cauliflower Tacos
5. Tempeh Ragu Lasagna by Mark Bittman
This hearty yet light lasagna is made completely vegan with protein-packed lentils and a homemade tempeh ragu as the meat replacement. Be sure to make two batches of this dish since guests will come back for seconds, and even thirds!
Recipe: Tempeh Ragu Lasanga by Mark Bittman
6. Mushroom BBQ Steak by the Creators of Wicked Kitchen
Surprise your guests with a mushroom BBQ steak that looks and tastes just like meat. This recipe was created by Derek and Chad Sarno, the creators of Wicked Kitchen, who know best how to turn plant foods into meatless masterpieces.
Recipe: Mushroom BBQ Steak
7. Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
Serve these BBQ tempeh sandwiches topped with dairy-free coleslaw for your backyard Memorial Day cookout. This flavorful meal will be everyone's new favorite way to enjoy tempeh.
Recipe: Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
8. Healthy and Refreshing Tabbouleh
For a light, healthy, and refreshing appetizer or lunch, make this tabbouleh that's loaded with bulgur, avocado, fresh spices, and radishes.
Recipe: Healthy and Refreshing Tabbouleh
9. Summer Pasta Salad
Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired dish with this quick and easy summer pasta salad. Al dente fusilli is mixed with summer squash, bell pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives for a refreshing recipe.
Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad for Under $1 a Serving
10. Vegan Nutter Butter Cookies
Surprise your guests with classic nut butter cookies with a healthier, plant-based twist. This all-natural recipe tastes just like the cookies we all know and love.
Recipe: Vegan Nut Butter Cookies
11. Jamacia Paletas
Cool off with vibrant and refreshing flor de Jamaica paletas as the weather turns warmer! Serve these Mexican-style popsicles for your friends and family — they’ll be a hit!