This light, fresh Spring Tabbouleh recipe is packed with crunchy veggies and fragrant herbs. It’s refreshing, healthy, bright, and full of flavor and texture. Enjoy this seasonal recipe alongside an entrée from our springtime recipes list.

This salad is great as an easy weeknight lunch or dinner on its own, or as a side dish for grilled goods. It’s also lovely for picnics and potlucks, and you can take the leftovers the next day to work as well. Spring Tabbouleh is very quick and easy to make, and it’s also very flexible. You can play around with this recipe to customize it to your own taste.

A budget-friendly version of this vegan recipe:

Choose whatever herbs and greens are in season and cheap - lamb’s lettuce, mixed greens, mint, cilantro, tarragon, chives, fennel greens, or carrot tops can be all used

Some other budget-friendly ingredients to add to your salad can be tomatoes, corn, (frozen) green peas, zucchini, or bell pepper

Serve your salad with a slice of toast for a more filling meal

A healthier version of this recipe:

This recipe is absolutely veggie-packed, but you can still add more! Either double the veggies from the ingredient list, or add extras like asparagus, finely chopped broccoli, bell pepper, roasted eggplant, or cherry tomatoes

For extra protein add some lentils (brown, green, or beluga), edamame, lima beans, or chickpeas to the salad

Instead of bulgur try this salad with millet or quinoa

Make your salad oil-free by omitting olive oil completely. You can drizzle your salad with a tablespoon of tahini instead.

A fancier version of this vegan recipe:

Infuse your olive oil with lemon and/or herbs for even more flavor. For a little twist add a tiny bit of rose water to the salad as well

Serve this salad in little lettuce cups or collard green wraps for a cute presentation

Top your spring tabbouleh with shaved vegan parmesan or plant-based ricotta cheese

Add some toasted hazelnuts or pine nuts for extra crunch, and pomegranate seeds for a pop of color

Serve spring tabbouleh as a side dish for grilled tempeh or veggie chick’n

Spring Tabbouleh

Serves 4-8

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients

1/2 cup of bulgur

1 bunch of radishes/12-15 pieces, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

1/2 cucumber, diced

3 green onions, chopped

1 avocado, thinly sliced or chopped

2 cups of arugula, finely chopped

1 cup of baby spinach, finely chopped

1 cup of fresh mint, finely chopped

1 cup of fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup of fresh dill, finely chopped

1/4 cup of fresh basil, finely chopped

1.5-2 lemons, juiced

3-4 tbsp olive oil

salt, pepper

Instructions