10 Meat-Free Recipes Dad Will Love: Try This Vegan Steak!
Treat dad to the healthiest Father's Day celebration by serving plant-based dishes that taste just the way he likes them. We compiled a list of our 10 most popular meat-free recipes starting with breakfast and working into lunch and dinner. Take our barbecue mushroom steak, for example. This recipe was created by Derek and Chad Sarno, the two brother's behind Wicked Kitchen who know how to make plants taste just like meat. Their 'steak' delivers the same chewy, meat-like texture dads love.
If Shepherd's Pie is a nostalgic dish, make him our meat-free, protein-packed version filled with lentils instead of ground beef. The potato layering in this dish is so flavorful, that it's sure to turn dad's attention turns to vegetables for the main course.
Let dad spend his day outdoors listening to his favorite tunes, and prepare him our vegan oyster scallops, chewy on the inside and crisp on the edges, just the way he likes them. These "scallops" feature a strong umami flavor served over minty pea puree ... and just wait for dad's reaction.
For Father's Day, share the gift of healthy eating and introduce dad to new recipes or even a new style of eating with these plant-based dishes. This special day will be unforgettable!
1. Full English Breakfast Made Vegan
Surprise dad with a vegan Full English Breakfast for the ultimate morning feast. This plate features everything he loves: ‘Sausage’, ‘egg’, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, and toast.
Recipe: Full English Breakfast Made Vegan
2. Vegan Pâté
For dad's special occasion, serve him the unexpected, like this vegan pâté made with a combination of smoked tofu, toasted walnuts, and sautéed mushrooms. Serve it with a baguette or crackers and don't forget the pickles.
Recipe: Vegan Pâté
3. Smokey Street Style BBQ Tofu
Is dad still worried about getting enough protein? Fuhgeddaboudit. This smokey-baked tofu contains over 32 grams of protein and is full of meaty, cheese flavors. Serve it over his favorite base: Mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, you name it.
Recipe: Smokey Street Style BBQ Tofu by Derek and Chad Sarno at Wicked Kitchen
4. Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon"
Dad doesn't think he can give up bacon until now. Make him this creamy vegan carbonara pasta topped with shiitake 'bacon' that has the same chewy, crispness as real bacon. He may not be able to tell the difference.
Recipe: Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon" by Derek and Chad Sarno at Wicked Kitchen
5. Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna
Surprise dad with lasagna with a homemade ragu made with tempeh and lentils, the ultimate protein-packed red sauce that doesn't weigh him down. Show dad he can scarf down this delicious, flavorful meal, and head back out on his bike.
Recipe: Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna by Mark Bittman
6. Essential BBQ Mushroom Steaks
You know how much dad loves steak, so make him a healthier version with this BBQ Mushroom recipe that turns oyster mushrooms into a meaty experience.
Recipe: Essential BBQ Mushroom Steaks by Mark Bittman
7. Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo
Dad loves taco nights with the family so recreate the same memories on his special day with a twist, vegan Baja "fish" tacos made with homemade corn tortilla, cauliflower, a secret batter, and a chipotle mayo dipping sauce he'll want to use for everything.
Recipe: Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo
8. Easy King Oyster Mushroom Scallops With Minty Green Peas
Give dad something else to grill on his special day, like these king oyster mushroom "scallops" that have the same chewiness in the middle and crispiness on the outside as the real thing. Serve it over the minty green pea spread and you'll really throw him a curve ball.
Recipe: Easy King Oyster Mushroom Scallops With Minty Green Peas
9. One-Pot Vegan “Beef” Stew
If beef stew is one of dad's favorite classic comfort foods, we have the perfect recipe for the special day. Make this stew using tender jackfruit pieces that look and taste just like beef chunks, and add the veggies: onions, celery, carrots, potatoes, and green peas.
Recipe: One-Pot Vegan “Beef” Stew
10. Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
This plant-based protein-packed Shepherd's Pie is made with lentils as a substitute for ground beef. Garnish with rosemary and surprise dad's taste buds. Fair warning, dad might not stop talking about this dish for days.