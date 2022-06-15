Treat dad to the healthiest Father's Day celebration by serving plant-based dishes that taste just the way he likes them. We compiled a list of our 10 most popular meat-free recipes starting with breakfast and working into lunch and dinner. Take our barbecue mushroom steak, for example. This recipe was created by Derek and Chad Sarno, the two brother's behind Wicked Kitchen who know how to make plants taste just like meat. Their 'steak' delivers the same chewy, meat-like texture dads love.

If Shepherd's Pie is a nostalgic dish, make him our meat-free, protein-packed version filled with lentils instead of ground beef. The potato layering in this dish is so flavorful, that it's sure to turn dad's attention turns to vegetables for the main course.

Let dad spend his day outdoors listening to his favorite tunes, and prepare him our vegan oyster scallops, chewy on the inside and crisp on the edges, just the way he likes them. These "scallops" feature a strong umami flavor served over minty pea puree ... and just wait for dad's reaction.

For Father's Day, share the gift of healthy eating and introduce dad to new recipes or even a new style of eating with these plant-based dishes. This special day will be unforgettable!

attachment-FEB loading...

1. Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

Surprise dad with a vegan Full English Breakfast for the ultimate morning feast. This plate features everything he loves: ‘Sausage’, ‘egg’, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, and toast.

Recipe: Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

loading...

2. Vegan Pâté

For dad's special occasion, serve him the unexpected, like this vegan pâté made with a combination of smoked tofu, toasted walnuts, and sautéed mushrooms. Serve it with a baguette or crackers and don't forget the pickles.

Recipe: Vegan Pâté

attachment-attachment-SMOKY-BBQ-STREET-STYLE-TOFU-078 loading...

3. Smokey Street Style BBQ Tofu

Is dad still worried about getting enough protein? Fuhgeddaboudit. This smokey-baked tofu contains over 32 grams of protein and is full of meaty, cheese flavors. Serve it over his favorite base: Mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, you name it.

Recipe: Smokey Street Style BBQ Tofu by Derek and Chad Sarno at Wicked Kitchen

attachment-attachment-Copy-of-Carbonara-2 loading...

4. Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon"

Dad doesn't think he can give up bacon until now. Make him this creamy vegan carbonara pasta topped with shiitake 'bacon' that has the same chewy, crispness as real bacon. He may not be able to tell the difference.

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon" by Derek and Chad Sarno at Wicked Kitchen

attachment-attachment-20170918_Bittman_Lasagna_2678 loading...

5. Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna

Surprise dad with lasagna with a homemade ragu made with tempeh and lentils, the ultimate protein-packed red sauce that doesn't weigh him down. Show dad he can scarf down this delicious, flavorful meal, and head back out on his bike.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna by Mark Bittman

attachment-attachment-Wicked-Healthy-BBQ-Mushroom-Steak-e1631807676114 loading...

6. Essential BBQ Mushroom Steaks

You know how much dad loves steak, so make him a healthier version with this BBQ Mushroom recipe that turns oyster mushrooms into a meaty experience.

Recipe: Essential BBQ Mushroom Steaks by Mark Bittman

attachment-attachment-Baja-Cauliflower-Tacos-04 loading...

7. Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

Dad loves taco nights with the family so recreate the same memories on his special day with a twist, vegan Baja "fish" tacos made with homemade corn tortilla, cauliflower, a secret batter, and a chipotle mayo dipping sauce he'll want to use for everything.

Recipe: Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

attachment-attachment-king_oyster_scallop_05 loading...

8. Easy King Oyster Mushroom Scallops With Minty Green Peas

Give dad something else to grill on his special day, like these king oyster mushroom "scallops" that have the same chewiness in the middle and crispiness on the outside as the real thing. Serve it over the minty green pea spread and you'll really throw him a curve ball.

Recipe: Easy King Oyster Mushroom Scallops With Minty Green Peas

attachment-attachment-irish_beef_stew_05 loading...

9. One-Pot Vegan “Beef” Stew

If beef stew is one of dad's favorite classic comfort foods, we have the perfect recipe for the special day. Make this stew using tender jackfruit pieces that look and taste just like beef chunks, and add the veggies: onions, celery, carrots, potatoes, and green peas.

Recipe: One-Pot Vegan “Beef” Stew

attachment-attachment-Sweet-Potato-Shepherds-Pie-1 loading...

10. Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

This plant-based protein-packed Shepherd's Pie is made with lentils as a substitute for ground beef. Garnish with rosemary and surprise dad's taste buds. Fair warning, dad might not stop talking about this dish for days.

Recipe: Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie Recipe