Vegan King Oyster Mushroom Scallops make a stunning appetizer or starter. These scallops not only look like the real deal but also taste like seafood.

These mushroom scallops are the perfect comfort food when served over garlicky buttered spaghetti, risotto, or simply with good, crusty bread on the side.

They make an elegant starter when served over salads, spiralized zucchini, vegan hollandaise sauce, or our minty green pea puree. It’s a light and bright combo that you’ll absolutely love.

Want more delicious springtime recipes? Make this Easy Spring Pasta Salad with Snow Peas and Grilled Green Spring Onions.

On a budget?

You can use the caps of the mushrooms here as well. They won’t look like scallops, but gonna taste just as good

Or save the caps for another recipe. They are great in ramen, or on top of pasta dishes and salads

Choose budget-friendly but pretty ingredients to decorate your plate. You can also forage edible flowers or herbs for free

Want to eat super healthy?

Make this alcohol-free by simply using more vegetable broth instead of the wine

Skip the oil and use a non-stick skillet instead. For the green peas use water or plant milk, instead of olive oil

Use low sodium soy sauce and vegetable broth

Want to make this even fancier?

Make sure to marinate your mushrooms for at least 8 hours for the best flavor

Instead of olive oil, use truffle oil for the green pea puree

Go wild with the decoration: shaved vegan parmesan, veggie bacon or steak slices, fermented black pepper, edible gold leaf, or chili threads are just some of the options you can add

Prep time: 15 minutes

Marinating: 15 minutes (minimum)

Cook time: 10 minutes

King Oyster Mushroom Scallops with Minty Green Peas

Serves 4

Ingredients

for the scallops:

4 king oyster mushrooms

1/4 cup of white wine

1/2 cup of vegetable broth

2 tbsp crumbled algae (for example nori or kelp)

1.5 tbsp neutral-tasting vegetable oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tbsp mushroom sauce

1 tsp miso

1 tbsp vegan butter

salt, pepper

for the green peas:

2 cups of fresh or frozen green peas

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove of garlic

1/2 cup of fresh mint leaves

1 lime, juiced

pinch of chili flakes

salt, pepper

to decorate:

fresh or frozen green peas

edible flowers

herbs or microgreens

nuts or seeds

lava salt

Instructions

Slice mushroom stems into 1 inch/2.5 cm thick pieces. You should get 3-4 pieces per mushroom. Score the tops crosswise on both sides. Save the mushroom caps for another recipe. For the marinade mix together white wine, broth, algae, oil, vinegar, soy sauce, mushroom sauce, miso, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add mushroom pieces, then marinate them for at least 15 minutes, but preferably overnight. Heat up the butter in a large pan. Add mushrooms, flat sides down, and sear for 3-5 minutes on both sides, until edges are crisp and golden. Meanwhile blanch green peas, then transfer to a blender or food processor with oil, garlic, mint leaves and lime juice. Process until smooth and creamy, then season to taste with chili, salt, and pepper. To serve spoon green pea puree onto a plate, then add scallops, and decorating elements.

Nutritionals

Calories 255 | Total Fat 15.2g | Saturated Fat 1.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 1591mg | Total Carbohydrate 19.8g | Dietary Fiber 6.1g | Total Sugars 5.8g | Protein 5.6g | Calcium 77mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 302mg |