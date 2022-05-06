Easy Spring Pasta Salad with Snow Peas and Vegan Feta
Our Spring Pasta Salad is a delicious, easy meal bursting with seasonal goodness: Corn, olives, snow peas, vegan feta, and an extra creamy tahini dressing. This salad makes a light yet filling meal, and it’s especially good to take with you to work or to school the next days.
Spring Pasta Salad is also great as a side dish for grilling or barbecues. Try serving with grilled tofu, tempeh, vegan chicken, or roasted asparagus and mushrooms.
This salad is quick and simple to prepare, a great option for meal prep. The recipe is also very adaptable and can be totally customized to your liking.
It’s best to use a short type of pasta, such as farfalle, penne, fusilli, or rigatoni for this recipe. You can choose a white, whole-wheat, or gluten-free version, or try a legume-based one for extra protein.
If you’re on a budget:
- Use any pasta you have on hand. You can even mix types and shapes if you have different leftovers in your pantry
- Buy your veggies frozen, or choose whatever is seasonal and cheap in your area
- Broccoli, asparagus, green onion, radish, tomato, carrots, artichokes, and zucchini are just a few of the options that can be used
- Skip the vegan feta completely, or go for a more budget-friendly cheese
- Make your own mayo by blending together plant milk and vegetable oil
If you want to make this recipe super healthy:
- Choose whole wheat or legume-based pasta
- Double the veg in your salad, or add more things to it, such as spinach, broccoli, cucumber, kale, green peas, beets, or bell pepper
- Instead of mayo use a plant-based yogurt or blended silken tofu
- Make your own vegan feta by marinating crumbled tofu with lemon juice, olive oil, nutritional yeast, garlic, and herbs
If you want something indulgent:
- Double the amount of dressing for the creamiest pasta salad ever
- Top your salad with wild herbs or microgreens to make it super pretty
- Add some fried vegan bacon on top of your salad
- For a cute presentation serve the salad in small lettuce or cabbage cups
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Spring Pasta Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 9 oz/250 g pasta of your choice
- 1.5 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 2 cups snow peas, thinly sliced
- 1 cup kalamata olives
- 1/4 cup crumbled vegan feta
Dressing:
- 3 tbsp vegan mayo
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 1 tbsp mustard
- 1 tbsp white miso
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tsp fresh or frozen mixed herbs
- salt, pepper
Instructions
- Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Rinse with cold water to cool, then drain.
- Add cold pasta, corn, snow peas, and olives to a large salad bowl.
- For the dressing whisk together mayo, tahini, mustard, miso, garlic, lime juice, and herbs. Add a few tablespoons of water to reach desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour dressing over salad, and mix well together. Serve immediately or chilled.
Nutritionals
Calories 518 | Total Fat 26.4g | Saturated Fat 8.7g | Cholesterol 24mg | Sodium 1413mg | Total Carbohydrate 55.3g | Dietary Fiber 6.3g | Total Sugars 5.6g | Protein 15.7g | Calcium 185mg | Iron 7mg | Potassium 419mg |