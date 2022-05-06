Our Spring Pasta Salad is a delicious, easy meal bursting with seasonal goodness: Corn, olives, snow peas, vegan feta, and an extra creamy tahini dressing. This salad makes a light yet filling meal, and it’s especially good to take with you to work or to school the next days.

Spring Pasta Salad is also great as a side dish for grilling or barbecues. Try serving with grilled tofu, tempeh, vegan chicken, or roasted asparagus and mushrooms.

This salad is quick and simple to prepare, a great option for meal prep. The recipe is also very adaptable and can be totally customized to your liking.

It’s best to use a short type of pasta, such as farfalle, penne, fusilli, or rigatoni for this recipe. You can choose a white, whole-wheat, or gluten-free version, or try a legume-based one for extra protein.

If you’re on a budget:

Use any pasta you have on hand. You can even mix types and shapes if you have different leftovers in your pantry

Buy your veggies frozen, or choose whatever is seasonal and cheap in your area

Broccoli, asparagus, green onion, radish, tomato, carrots, artichokes, and zucchini are just a few of the options that can be used

Skip the vegan feta completely, or go for a more budget-friendly cheese

Make your own mayo by blending together plant milk and vegetable oil

If you want to make this recipe super healthy:

Choose whole wheat or legume-based pasta

Double the veg in your salad, or add more things to it, such as spinach, broccoli, cucumber, kale, green peas, beets, or bell pepper

Instead of mayo use a plant-based yogurt or blended silken tofu

Make your own vegan feta by marinating crumbled tofu with lemon juice, olive oil, nutritional yeast, garlic, and herbs

If you want something indulgent:

Double the amount of dressing for the creamiest pasta salad ever

Top your salad with wild herbs or microgreens to make it super pretty

Add some fried vegan bacon on top of your salad

For a cute presentation serve the salad in small lettuce or cabbage cups

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Spring Pasta Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

9 oz/250 g pasta of your choice

1.5 cup fresh or frozen corn

2 cups snow peas, thinly sliced

1 cup kalamata olives

1/4 cup crumbled vegan feta

Dressing:

3 tbsp vegan mayo

2 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp white miso

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 lime, juiced

1 tsp fresh or frozen mixed herbs

salt, pepper

Instructions

Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Rinse with cold water to cool, then drain. Add cold pasta, corn, snow peas, and olives to a large salad bowl. For the dressing whisk together mayo, tahini, mustard, miso, garlic, lime juice, and herbs. Add a few tablespoons of water to reach desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Pour dressing over salad, and mix well together. Serve immediately or chilled.

Nutritionals

Calories 518 | Total Fat 26.4g | Saturated Fat 8.7g | Cholesterol 24mg | Sodium 1413mg | Total Carbohydrate 55.3g | Dietary Fiber 6.3g | Total Sugars 5.6g | Protein 15.7g | Calcium 185mg | Iron 7mg | Potassium 419mg |