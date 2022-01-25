Pâté (pronounced pah-TAY) means ‘paste’ in French. It is traditionally made of meat and served as a fancy appetizer. Luckily, you don’t have to miss out on this amazing dish just because you don’t eat meat. Our vegan version is just as delicious as the original one.

This Vegan Pâté recipe will surely impress both vegans and non-vegans. It’s hearty, meaty, buttery, and full of flavor.

For our vegan Pâté we use a combination of smoked tofu, fragrant toasted walnuts, sautéed mushrooms and a little bit of seasoning. It’s an extremely simple combo, but the result is amazing. You will want to spread this Pâté on everything! Toast, crackers, sliced veggies, and of course, a fresh baguette. Serve it with pickles and red wine for a true French experience.

Want to make this recipe as cheap as possible?

Choose budget-friendly mushrooms such as button mushrooms.

Skip the miso and liquid smoke, if you don’t have these at home.

To bulk up the recipe even more, add a can of drained kidney beans or chickpeas to the mix.

Want a real nutritious Pâté?

Make it oil-free by sautéing the mushrooms in a good non-stick skillet.

For a gluten-free version use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.

Serve your Pâté with fresh veggies to dip in.

Would like to have a very gourmet meal?

Choose a variety of exciting mushrooms. Oyster, shiitake, and portobello are especially delicious here.

Transfer your Pâté into an oven-safe dish, and bake for 15-20 minutes. Then let it cool before serving.

Melt a little vegan butter, and pour on top of the Pâté. Then place back in the fridge to harden.

If you fancy French cuisine, don’t stop at baguette and Pâté! Serve some artisan vegan. cheese, fresh grapes, and orange jam alongside your Pâté.

Vegan pâté is...

Cheap and easy to make

Very adaptable / customizable

Can be made ahead of time

Keeps in the fridge for up to a week

Hearty, savory, and meaty

Creamy and buttery

Flavorful

Great for dipping or spreading on bread

Tastes realistic

Would make cute little gifts in small jars

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 15 minutes

Vegan Pâté

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

9 oz / 250 g mixed mushrooms, chopped

6.5 oz / 185 g smoked tofu

2/3 cup of walnuts, toasted

1/2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp brown miso paste (optional)

1/2 tsp herbs de Provence

1 tsp balsamic vinegar.

few drops of liquid smoke (optional)

salt, pepper

Instructions

Heat up oil in a skillet. Once hot, add onions and sauté for 5 minutes. Add 2 cloves of garlic, and mushrooms, and cook on for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer mushroom mix into a blender or food processor. Blender is best if you are looking for a really creamy finish, food processor is great if you like your Pâté with a little texture. Add the rest of garlic, smoked tofu, walnuts, soy sauce, mustard, miso, herbs, vinegar, and a pinch of salt and pepper, and processor until desired creaminess is reached. Taste, and add a little more liquid smoke, if you want it smokier. Transfer Pâté into a serving dish (we like little jars), and place it in the fridge for at least 15 minutes before serving. Vegan Pâté is best served with a fresh baguette and red wine.

Nutritional Facts

Calories 327 | Total Fat 29.1g | Saturated Fat 3.7g | Sodium 1344mg | Total Carbohydrates 10.1g | Dietary Fiber 5g | Total Sugars 1.9g | Protein 12.8g | Calcium 93mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 169mg