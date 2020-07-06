I hope you’re already aiming for 10,000 steps a day. Taking an early morning walk or after-dinner stroll is a great way to destress and burn calories. But the fun thing about trying a new diet is to challenge yourself to reach a loftier goal, so why not add in trying a new type of movement too?

So here's the goal: Add movement every day and try new ones. Make it something you don’t do often or have never tried. Maybe that’s a HIIT workout (High-Intensity Interval Training) which burns an insane amount of calories or starting a running program, which also burns fat fast. Trying something new and energizing is the name of the game!

For ways to add movement, check out: