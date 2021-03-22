If a side of fresh, cold, creamy coleslaw has long been a favorite side, that completed your sandwich, you'll be happy to enjoy a larger portion of creamy (but cream-less) slaw for lunch today. This dairy-free recipe is such a winner that even your uncle or BFF who wouldn't consider eating vegan or plant-based will grab a fork and dig right in. The base of this dish is Veganaise, a vegan mayonnaise made without the egg and could fool anyone as the real thing. Explore more easy swaps that make your favorite dishes healthier and living a plant-based lifestyle much more attainable to your own.

The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 4 Your vegan keto meal plan for day 4: Green Keto Smoothie for breakfast, Creamy Coleslaw for lunch and a Coconut Curry Bowl for dinner.