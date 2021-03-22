This flavorful, sweet and savory coconut curry has the perfect umami flavor that tastes richer and deeper with every bite. This dish is a thick, comforting bowl of fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cauliflower, and zucchini covered in creamy coconut milk mixed together with traditional Indian spices like garam masala, curry, and cumin, then topped with chopped cashews for a crunchy finish. If this is your first time experimenting with a load of spices, test each one out separately to see if your taste buds agree with the powerful flavors. If a spice is not for you, skip it and load up on ones you really enjoy. You can also add a dash of cinnamon for a delicious, sweet topping.

Keto Coconut Curry 1 Serving Ingredients 2 TBSP olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

1 cloves garlic, minced

½ TBSP ginger, minced

1 tsp garam marsala

1 tsp curry

1 tsp cumin

1/2 can diced tomatoes, no sugar added

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 head cauliflower, washed and cut into florets

1 large zucchini, washed and diced

4 TBSP cashews, chopped Instructions Heat a stockpot over medium-high heat. Pour in olive oil and saute onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes Stir in garlic, ginger, garam masala, curry, cumin and diced tomatoes. Cook for 2 minutes.. Pour in coconut milk and bring the entire mixture to a low simmer. Simmer on low for 5 minutes. Add in the zucchini and cauliflower and continue to simmer for an additional 20 minutes. Remove and serve with chopped cashews on top.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 499 Protein:11g Fat: 37g Net Carbs: 27g Fiber: 10g Sugar: 17g Sodium: 607mg