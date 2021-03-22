The Vegan Keto Diet Lunch: Classic Vegan Creamy Coleslaw Recipe
If coleslaw is your favorite side dish to enjoy with any type of sandwich, then you will love turning a small portion into a lunch-sized meal, so you can enjoy the full version of your favorite creamy crunchy cabbage mix. In this recipe, we add sliced avocado and strips of protein-filled seitan for a hearty dish that will fill you up and keep you sated until dinner.
Classic Vegan Creamy Coleslaw
1 Serving
Ingredients
- 1 cup coleslaw mix (in the bag)
- 3 TBSP veganaise
- 1/2 TBSP white vinegar
- 100g seitan, prepped
- 1/2 medium avocado, sliced
- 1/4 tsp ground mustard
- 1/4 tsp salt and pepper
- 3 drops stevia
Instructions
- In small bowl mix veganaise, vinegar, stevia, dry mustard and salt and pepper
- Add in coleslaw mix and fold in gently
- Top with seitan, avocado and more pepper if needed
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 616 Protein: 23g Fat: 37g Net Carbs: 14g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 1288 mg