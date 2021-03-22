The Vegan Keto Diet Lunch: Classic Vegan Creamy Coleslaw Recipe

Getty Images

If coleslaw is your favorite side dish to enjoy with any type of sandwich, then you will love turning a small portion into a lunch-sized meal, so you can enjoy the full version of your favorite creamy crunchy cabbage mix. In this recipe, we add sliced avocado and strips of protein-filled seitan for a hearty dish that will fill you up and keep you sated until dinner.

Classic Vegan Creamy Coleslaw

1 Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coleslaw mix (in the bag)
  • 3 TBSP veganaise
  • 1/2 TBSP white vinegar
  • 100g seitan, prepped
  • 1/2 medium avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 tsp ground mustard
  • 1/4 tsp salt and pepper
  • 3 drops stevia

Instructions

  1. In small bowl mix veganaise, vinegar, stevia, dry mustard and salt and pepper
  2. Add in coleslaw mix and fold in gently
  3. Top with seitan, avocado and more pepper if needed

Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 616 Protein: 23g Fat: 37g Net Carbs: 14g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 1288 mg

Categories: The Vegan Keto Diet
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top