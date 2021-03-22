If coleslaw is your favorite side dish to enjoy with any type of sandwich, then you will love turning a small portion into a lunch-sized meal, so you can enjoy the full version of your favorite creamy crunchy cabbage mix. In this recipe, we add sliced avocado and strips of protein-filled seitan for a hearty dish that will fill you up and keep you sated until dinner.

Classic Vegan Creamy Coleslaw 1 Serving Ingredients 1 cup coleslaw mix (in the bag)

3 TBSP veganaise

1/2 TBSP white vinegar

100g seitan, prepped

1/2 medium avocado, sliced

1/4 tsp ground mustard

1/4 tsp salt and pepper

3 drops stevia Instructions In small bowl mix veganaise, vinegar, stevia, dry mustard and salt and pepper Add in coleslaw mix and fold in gently Top with seitan, avocado and more pepper if needed

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 616 Protein: 23g Fat: 37g Net Carbs: 14g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 1288 mg