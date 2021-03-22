Congratulations! Today is your final day of the Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan! We would love to hear from you via email, info@thebeet.com, or on the Facebook group about how it went! Tell us how you're feeling, share your results, and feel free to encourage others on FB with your personal experience. Before you finish strong, your menu for today is a healthy energy reset smoothie for breakfast, a simple primavera salad for lunch, spicy zucchini hash for dinner, and to end your day on a high note, the chocolate pudding made with creamy avocado, We say: Cheers to you for completing three weeks of eating a high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet and losing weight the healthier way. By now you must be feeling amazing!

