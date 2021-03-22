Chocolate and avocado? Heck yes. These two ingredients pair perfectly together to create a creamy but better-for-you pudding that will satisfy even the most die-hard chocoholic. The smoothness of blended avocado creates a mousse-like texture and because avocado is so subtle when you add cocoa powder, the only thing you'll be tasting is chocolate. This treat is so delicious, your loved ones will want to have you make extra servings for them.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding 1 Serving Ingredients 1 avocado, halved and pitted

⅓ coconut milk, full fat

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 TBSP cocoa powder, unsweetened

5-6 drops of liquid stevia Instructions Place all ingredients into a high-powered blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 555 Protein: 7g Fat: 47g Net Carbs:9g Fiber:17g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 29mg