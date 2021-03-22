You can't go wrong with a simple primavera full of fresh vegetables, herbs, and citrus flavors. After you enjoy this nutritionally packed lunch, you will feel light, clean, and enjoy a slight boost of energy all afternoon. If you're worried about not eating enough food for lunch, or if this salad won't compare with what your old diet looked like, note that healthy fats in the avocado will help you stay full for up to 5 hours after you eat the fibrous fruit. Just watch!

Simple Primavera Salad 1 Serving Ingredients 1 cup asparagus trimmed and halved

1/3 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ ripe avocado, sliced

2 TBSP pine nuts

¼ cup basil leaves, fresh

2 cups red leaf lettuce

1 TBSP olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Place a pot of water over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Cook for 1-2 minutes and then drain asparagus spears. Place in an ice bath (put in the tip) for 5 minutes. Remove from the ice bath and pat dry with paper towels. Layer lettuce, asparagus, tomatoes, avocado slices, pine nuts and basil leaves on top. In a small bowl, combine the dressing ingredients. Olive oil, lemon juice, dijon mustard and salt and pepper. Pour dressing evenly over salad and serve. Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 425 Protein:10g Fat: 38g Net Carbs: 6g Fiber: 10g Sugar: 6g Sodium: 71mg