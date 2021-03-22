If tater tots or potato latkes have been your lifelong guilty-pleasure, then you will love this spicy zucchini hash. The crispy hash is made with fiber-rich zucchini, a perfect low-carb alternative to potatoes. Garnish your hash with vegan pepper jack cheese, or diced avocado, or and fresh cilantro for an abundance of savory flavors. (If you need ketchup, choose one with no added sugar, like Primal Kitchen, which makes an unsweetened option.)

Spicy Zucchini Hash 1 Serving Ingredients 1 TBSP avocado oil

½ onion, diced

1 garlic cloves, minced

1 large zucchini, diced

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 cup button mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup vegan pepper jack cheese, shredded

½ avocado, whole

2 TBSP fresh cilantro Instructions Pour avocado oil in a large skillet and heat over medium/high heat. Add in onion, garlic and zucchini. Stir Sprinkle salt, pepper and cumin over the mixture. Add in the mushrooms and saute for about 4-6 minutes or until zucchini is soft. Remove from heat and top with pepper jack, diced avocado and fresh cilantro. Serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 358 Protein: 9g Fat: 27g Net Carbs:14g Fiber: 9g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 742 mg