This smoothie recipe feels like a morning reset to start your day. It's packed with powerful superfoods like spirulina and cardamon, full of antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and lower bad cholesterol, and a great source of Omega-3s and fiber from flax seeds. These seeds may be small but they have fully loaded with nutrients and will help you stay fuller longer. Grab your blender and feel healthier with the ease of making a simple smoothie.

Energy Reset Smoothie 1 Serving Ingredients 1 cup coconut milk, full fat

¼ tsp Cardamom, ground

½ tsp Spirulina Powder

1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1 ½ TBSP, Coconut concentrate

1 tsp Ginger, fresh

15g Vanilla Protein powder

1 TBSP flaxseed

1 cup ice cubes

1 TBSP Bee pollen Instructions Pour coconut milk, cardamom, spirulina, cinnamon, coconut cream and ginger in a blender. Blend for 30 seconds Add in the protein powder and ice cubes. Blend for an additional minute. Serve with bee pollen sprinkled on top.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories:708 Protein: 15g Fat: 60g Net Carbs: 20g Fiber: 7g Sugar: 18g Sodium: 81mg