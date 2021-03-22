The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 20

You are only one day away from finishing your vegan keto diet plan, so keep going! Today's menu includes a chocolate peanut butter chia pudding for breakfast. Chia seeds are loaded with protein, 4.7 grams per 1 oz, for a smarter way to start your morning. For lunch, have a fresh and crunchy cashew cabbage noodle salad loaded with fiber, helping you stay fuller longer. Dinner is an Asian stir fry full of vegetables marinated in a salty soy sauce. After dinner, treat yourself to rich and sinful chocolate almond butter cups, a fudgy dessert with only 2 grams of sugar.

