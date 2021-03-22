This recipe substitutes wheat-based noodles for shirataki noodles, which are made from water, lime juice, and konjac flour, derived from a plant native to Southeast Asia. This dish is extremely low in calories and an efficient way to make sure you're filling up on healthy nutrients and superfoods, including ginger, an important spice that helps strengthen your immune system. Before you start cooking this dish, make sure you have your vegetables prepped and set aside since it will save you time and allow you to add them at just the right moment.

Cashew Cabbage Noodle Salad 1 Serving Ingredients ½ cup purple cabbage shredded

½ cup green cabbage shredded

¼ cup chopped scallions

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 cups shirataki noodles (drained and rinsed)

3 TBSP cup chopped cashews

2 TBSP garlic, minced

2 TBSP ginger, minced

½ cup water

½ TBSP lime juice

½ TBSP nama shoyu sauce

½ TBSP coconut aminos

2 TBSP natural cashew butter, creamy

½ tsp salt

Stevia drops to taste (optional) Instructions Combine both cabbages, scallion, cilantro, noodles and cashews in a large bowl. In a smaller, separate bowl combine garlic, ginger, water, lime juice, nama shoyu, coconut aminos, cashew butter, salt and stevia. Mix well with a whisk, make sure cashew butter is distributed evenly as well. Pour dressing over noodle mixture and toss well. Serve cold

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 337 Protein:12g Fat:22g Net Carbs: 15g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 8g Sodium: 1387