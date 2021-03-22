The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
Pudding is a sinful treat that's soft and light, the best way to feel good about your sweet breakfast. This recipe is made with almond milk, a good source of B12, as well as chia seeds, a healthy source of plant-based protein and fiber, and peanut butter which is also protein-rich. It's all mixed together with delicious cocoa powder and vanilla extract for a chocolate-lovers delight. This recipe is a drool-worthy treat without loading up on calories.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 TBSP chia seeds
- 2 tsp cocoa powder
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 1 TBSP natural peanut butter
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients. For best results cover with a tight-fitting lid.
- Place the mixture in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight.
- Remove and serve.
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 273 Protein: 10g Fat: 20g Net Carbs: 4g Fiber: 13g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 187 mg