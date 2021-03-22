The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding

Pudding is a sinful treat that's soft and light, the best way to feel good about your sweet breakfast. This recipe is made with almond milk, a good source of B12, as well as chia seeds, a healthy source of plant-based protein and fiber, and peanut butter which is also protein-rich. It's all mixed together with delicious cocoa powder and vanilla extract for a chocolate-lovers delight. This recipe is a drool-worthy treat without loading up on calories.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding

1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 TBSP chia seeds
  • 2 tsp cocoa powder
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 TBSP natural peanut butter

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients. For best results cover with a tight-fitting lid.
  2. Place the mixture in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight.
  3. Remove and serve.

Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 273 Protein: 10g Fat: 20g Net Carbs: 4g Fiber: 13g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 187 mg

