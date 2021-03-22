You never have to go without your guilty pleasures when you make smarter, dairy-free, low-sugar choices, like this delicious recipe for chocolate almond butter cups. This four-ingredient recipe is easy to make and full of heart-healthy fats that will help you reach your health goals. But watch out: These are so delicious, anyone who loves a classic peanut butter cup will want a taste. Make a second batch for everyone else in the household!

Chocolate Almond Butter Cups 6 Servings Ingredients For the chocolate layer 2 TBSP coconut oil, melted

4 TBSP creamy peanut butter, natural

2 TBSP cocoa powder, unsweetened

4-5 drops liquid stevia For the almond butter layer 2 TBSP coconut oil, melted

4 TBSP almond butter, natural

¼ tsp vanilla extract

4-5 drops liquid stevia Instructions Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix together all the ingredients needed for the chocolate layer with a whisk. Stir until combined. Fill the bottom of each muffin tin with about 2 tsp of chocolate mixture. Place it in the fridge to set for about 8 minutes. While the base of the cups is freezing, combine all the ingredients needed for the almond butter layer and mix well. Remove muffin tin from the freezer and top each chocolate layer with the same amount of the almond butter mixture. Place the tin back in the freezer and freeze for an additional 8 minutes. Once frozen, remove the cups with a butter knife and place them in a freezer quart-size plastic bag and store them in the freezer.

Nutritional Info (3 cups per serving):

Calories: 224 Protein:5g Fat: 20g Net Carbs: 3g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 5mg