The Vegan Keto Diet Dessert: Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
You never have to go without your guilty pleasures when you make smarter, dairy-free, low-sugar choices, like this delicious recipe for chocolate almond butter cups. This four-ingredient recipe is easy to make and full of heart-healthy fats that will help you reach your health goals. But watch out: These are so delicious, anyone who loves a classic peanut butter cup will want a taste. Make a second batch for everyone else in the household!
Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
6 Servings
Ingredients
For the chocolate layer
- 2 TBSP coconut oil, melted
- 4 TBSP creamy peanut butter, natural
- 2 TBSP cocoa powder, unsweetened
- 4-5 drops liquid stevia
For the almond butter layer
- 2 TBSP coconut oil, melted
- 4 TBSP almond butter, natural
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- 4-5 drops liquid stevia
Instructions
- Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix together all the ingredients needed for the chocolate layer with a whisk. Stir until combined.
- Fill the bottom of each muffin tin with about 2 tsp of chocolate mixture. Place it in the fridge to set for about 8 minutes.
- While the base of the cups is freezing, combine all the ingredients needed for the almond butter layer and mix well.
- Remove muffin tin from the freezer and top each chocolate layer with the same amount of the almond butter mixture.
- Place the tin back in the freezer and freeze for an additional 8 minutes.
- Once frozen, remove the cups with a butter knife and place them in a freezer quart-size plastic bag and store them in the freezer.
Nutritional Info (3 cups per serving):
Calories: 224 Protein:5g Fat: 20g Net Carbs: 3g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 5mg