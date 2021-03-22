The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 18

Starting your day with a smoothie is an easy way to load up on vitamins and minerals to boost your energy and mental focus all morning. At lunchtime, have a simple primavera salad full of fresh vegetables for a healthy source of fiber, which will leave you feeling full for hours. Dinner is a spicy zucchini hash with a satisfyingly crispy texture. Tonight, dive spoon first into a chocolate avocado pudding to satisfy your sweet chocolate cravings.

