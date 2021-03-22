The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 17

Happy Day 17. We could tell you all about the breakfast of chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, or lunch of cashew cabbage noodle salad, or the delicious dinner of Asian Stir Fry but we suspect you would rather skip straight to dessert, the Coconut Keto cookies which are essentially the easiest things on the planet to make, and one of the most delicious. Coconut oil has MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides) which are heart healthier than long-chain fats and because they get metabolized in the liver they provide ready energy for an active day, meaning they don't get stored as fat. Make extra, since the other hungry people in your household are likely to want some of these.

