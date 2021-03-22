Coconut is a great source of healthy fat on this diet, but this time you'll be turning it into chewy, delicious cookies. This recipe is so easy it doesn't require baking, and is made in a single saucepan so cleaning up is a snap. Coconut oil is unlike other fats because while most fats are categorized as long-chain triglycerides (LCTs), coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are metabolized in your liver so your body uses them as a quick source of energy, meaning you'll burn them off. Enjoy this treat when you're having an active day!

No-Bake Coconut Keto Cookies 12 Servings Ingredients 2 TBSP coconut oil

⅔ cup peanut butter, crunchy, natural

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, finely shredded

1.5 TBSP cocoa powder unsweetened

5-6 drops of liquid stevia Instructions In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add in peanut butter and cocoa powder. Stir well. Remove from heat and add in stevia. Stir in coconut flakes and mix until all ingredients are combined. Scoop into small spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow cookies to set. Remove from the pan and store in the fridge until ready to eat.

Nutritional Info (1 cookie per serving):

Calories:153 Protein:4g Fat: 13g Net Carbs:3g Fiber:3g Sugar:2g Sodium: 75mg