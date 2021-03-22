The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 16

Day 16 of the Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan starts off with nutty low carb granola for breakfast, southwestern lettuce wraps for lunch, and what we call Fake-achini alfredo pasta for dinner since the sauce is a plant-based twist on the traditional butter and cream-filled recipe. Your snack is a nut and seed-filled serving of Everything But the Chex Mix which is full of healthy fats, Omega-3, and fiber to keep you stoked and satisfied till dinner. The thing about a plant-based keto diet is that when you get the hang of it, as you have by now, you don't feel deprived because you've learned to use healthy fat to stay energized all day.

