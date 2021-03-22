Classic Alfredo is made with full-fat dairy and usually heavy cream, but this version swaps animal products for a nut base of cashews, which is an easy way to make any dairy dish over and reduce saturated fat in the recipe since it is tied to inflammation. This recipe also calls for seitan, a plant-based protein made from dehydrated gluten with a texture similar to beef but is of course much healthier. Have yourself a delicious, low-carb pasta night!

Fake-achini Alfredo 1 serving Ingredients ⅓ cup, Spaghetti Squash cooked

1 ½ TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp minced garlic

¼ tsp, Salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ cup vegan alfredo sauce (i.e. Primal Kitchen)

2 oz, Seitan

1 TBSP fresh parsley Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees Slice spaghetti squash into 2-inch rings. Remove seeds and place on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 20 mins. Flip. Bake for an additional 20 minutes. Squash should be tender but not mushy. Rake with a fork into a bowl. Toss with Olive oil. Place a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Heat up the vegan alfredo sauce until warm. Add seitan to the sauce. Pour over squash and top with fresh parsley

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 322 Protein: 14g Fat: 19g Net Carbs: 10g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 652 mg