A handful of granola is a sweet treat we can all get behind, but most granola is high in carbs and sugar. This one has a low-carb keto-friendly blend of nuts, seeds, and spices that tastes incredible and is extremely high in fiber, helping you feel satisfied and full until lunch. This is also the perfect breakfast for anyone on the go.

Nutty Granola 2 Servings Ingredients ½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

2 TBSP ground flaxseed

2 TBSP pepitas

2 TBSP sunflower seeds

3 TBSP pecans, chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

2 TBSP coconut oil, melted

1 tsp salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Place the coconut flakes, flaxseed, pepitas, sunflower seeds and pecans in a medium-size bowl and mix well. Pour coconut oil over granola to coat. Sprinkle the cinnamon, ginger and salt over the mixture and toss. Bake for 20 minutes, tossing the granola every 3-4 minutes or so. Remove the pan from the oven once the mixture is slightly golden brown and allow to cool. Once the granola is cool, divide into two servings. Keep in an airtight container until ready to eat.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 377 Protein: 6g Fat: 35g Net Carbs: 3g Fiber: 7g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 1169 mg