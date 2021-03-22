Lettuce wraps filled with Beyond Meat crumbles, chopped onions, peppers, mushrooms, cilantro, salsa, and avocado are the ultimate spin on southwestern fare. Load up on tasty plant-based ingredients and dive into a healthier version of the classic taco. If you haven't tried Beyond Meat before, you're in for a surprise–this plant-based meat tastes just like the real thing and has the consistency of actual beef crumbles. When you cook it, all you need is about five minutes for the meatless filling to cook through.

Southwestern Lettuce Wraps 1 Serving Ingredients ½ cup Beyond Beef crumbles

1/3 TBSP coconut oil

½ cup chopped onion

½ bell pepper chopped

½ tsp minced garlic

½ lb mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup salsa

½ head butter lettuce, washed and dried, leaves removed

½ avocado diced Instructions In a medium-size skillet, cook beef crumbles until warmed thoroughly. Remove crumbles from pan and set aside In the same skillet melt coconut oil and saute onion, garlic and mushrooms for 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat. Mix in crumbles Place the beef mixture into lettuce cups evenly. Top the cups with cilantro and salsa.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 367 Protein:26g Fat: 21g Net Carbs: 13g Fiber: 11g Sugar:7g Sodium: 415mg