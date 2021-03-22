When you need to satisfy that little mid-afternoon snack attack, a small serving of nuts and seeds is the perfect high fiber snack full of heart-healthy fat that will make you feel good about your choice afterward. When you eat this crunchy snack coated in savory spices you'll feel fuller longer thanks to the healthy fat and protein in the nuts and seeds, and won't be tempted to reach for the bag of chips. Keep this made and on hand for the next several days!

Everything But the Chex Party Mix 12 Servings Ingredients ½ cup pecans

½ cup cashews

½ cup pistachios

½ cup peanuts

½ cup almonds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp chives, dried

2 TBSP olive oil Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add all the nuts, then the seasonings and lastly the oil. Toss to coat. Spread nuts in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in oven Cook for 10 minutes. Stir well and place back in the oven for 10 additional minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Serve

Nutritional Info (½ cup per serving):

Calories: 214 Protein: 6g Fat:18g Net Carbs: 5g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 114mg