The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 15

Welcome to week 3 of the Vegan Keto Diet! Today we add delicious low-carb dairy-free desserts to your plan. Start your day with a blend of fresh vegetables, almond milk, superfoods, and protein in a delicious smoothie, then enjoy a simple primavera salad for lunch, and savor the crisp and crunchy flavors of zucchini hash for dinner, a low-carb twist on a traditional potato hash. Dessert (yes!) is a chocolate pudding made with avocado, a healthy fruit full of fiber. Because avocado has a smooth and creamy texture, it forms a mousse-like consistency in this dessert.

