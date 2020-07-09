Your favorite artist and song-writers are ditching the meat and dairy and going plant-based or even fully vegan, for the sake of their health, for anima; welfare, and the impact that it has on the planet. They also tell us that eating plant-based is better for their voices, and that meat and dairy can aggravate inflammation and hinder their tone, according to the Bailey sisters.

The Beet created this fun plant-based playlist for your summer listening pleasure

How amazing is it that so many of our favorite artists are vegan or plant-based? Here's our way of celebrating. We made you this playlist "The Best Beats from The Beet" to enjoy all summer, with 40 different songs by vegan or plant-based artists, so you can sing-along during your workout, pool party, or simply because you want to listen to some great tunes.

Here is the list of talented singers who should be added to your queue, just for the fun of it.

Meanwhile here's the link to the playlist to download on Apple Music. Crank up the volume, jump into the pool, and dance with your friends to this upbeat mix.

Getty Images

Halle and Chloe Bailey the crazy-talented sister duo credit their vegan diet for keeping their "voices in shape" and explained how eliminating dairy helps to limit mucus build up.

Harry Styles the former 1 Direction member not only sang his biggest hit song about a fruit, (Watermelon Sugar) but he confirmed that he does not eat meat and belives that "sprouts [are] gonna be, like, the new kale."

Usher the star to the list of his confessions and said he was eating vegan to boost his immune system.

Billie Eilish is not a bad guy, in fact, she's quite the opposite: She is a vegan activist and has a tremendous impact on the plant-based community by helping her mom's nonprofit, Support + Feed, helping save the fate of local vegan restaurants who were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During one of Billie's top-selling albums of 2019, she asked her fans to bring refillable water bottles on tour to protect the environment from a plastics.

Paul McCartney and wife Linda McCartney are longtime vegans. Paul recently celebrated his 78th birthday with a special birthday message to his fans to ditch meat on that day: "All I’ve ever wanted for my birthday is peace on Earth—including for animals," said McCartney.

Lizzo is eating 'Good as Hell' because she's been cooking up all sorts of vegan meals on TikTok and recently said: "Being vegan has been pretty easy."

Arianna Grande says thank u, next to all things non-vegan because she supports the plant-based lifestyle for personal achievements. “I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person," says Grande.

Sia anytime! If you find yourself by the pool singing along to the song The Greatest, then you're already a Sia fan. Sia tweeted that she is "fully vegan now" back in 2014 and continues to eat a plant-based diet.

Miley Cyrus has created some of the best summer jams like Party in The U.S.A and is an outspoken animal-loving vegan activist who has created campaigns with PETA to spread the word about animal cruelty.

Leona Lewis who sang the heartbreaking melody Bleeding Love had a vegan wedding in Italy and eats a healthy plant-based diet.

The Beet's plant-based playlist by vegan artists

