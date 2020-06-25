The Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey have been on the rise after being discovered by Beyoncé back in 2015 when the sisters were just 15 and 13 years old. To catch her attention, the sisters sang a cover of Pretty Hurts, and the video instantly went viral on YouTube. Following their online success, Beyoncé signed Chloe and Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment label, a deal that includes mentorship to lead the sisters in the right direction and help grow their success.

The Bailey sisters, who were born and raised in Atlanta, are also making a name for themselves in Hollywood. In addition to singing, they play twins' Jazz and Skye Forester on the sitcom Grown-ish. Halle is also set to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake, which is slated to begin production this year. Chloe x Halle just released their highly acclaimed album The Ungodly Hour, which features the hit single Do It. In addition to their acting and singing careers, the sisters are also vocal advocates of a vegan diet, which they claim has helped their singing abilities.

Before they went fully vegan, Chloe and Halle ditched meat and dairy for a week with their mom to see if they could last and if they would enjoy it. With no intention to adopt the diet as a large part of their lifestyle, the sisters ended up loving how plant-based food made them feel and decided to continue to eat vegan. They credit their diet for keeping their "voices in shape" and explained how eliminating dairy helps to limit extra mucus build-up, according to a PETA interview.

At first, Chloe and Halle found that a vegan diet was super easy to achieve in Atlanta, and explain how the diet is more convenient now that they moved to Los Angeles. "Eggs and dairy never sat well with me…so it was easy,” Chloe told Complex. “When we moved to L.A., it really became easy. So many vegan restaurants and vegan aisles in the grocery store are like heaven for us!"

We are finding out more information about the diet since the sisters are quarantining together. They recently took the BuzzFeed Sister Test, a video series where they were asked questions about each other, and whoever guessed correctly received a point, which sounds like an easy challenge for such close-knit siblings.

One of the first questions asked about their favorite pizza toppings: Halle guessed correctly for Chloe when she said she loves mushroom, spinach, basil, artichokes, tomato sauce, and emphasized she does not like cheese on her pizza. Speaking for herself, Halle notes that she likes a similar pizza but isn't a fan of adding spinach for a topping. Try this similar "cheese-less" pizza recipe from The Beet.

The next question was, what's their favorite meal? Halle answers for Chloe and says "you have certain foods that you just love, like jasmine white rice, bread, apples, grapes, and watermelon." Chloe had a difficult time answering the question for Halle but finally thought of the correct answer which is avocado toast, rice, and bread. Chloe adds, she "hates avocados." Try this avocado toast recipe from The Beet.

Another question in the Sister Test asked about favorite desserts: Chloe aced this question for Halle saying that she loves vegan cheesecake from Something Vegan, the 'chicken' & waffles and pancakes from Crossroads Kitchen, donuts from Sage, and their homemade vegan gluten-free sugar cookies. Chloe doesn't have much of a sweet tooth but agrees that she likes their homemade vegan gluten-free sugar cookies. Try this strawberry vegan cheesecake recipe from The Beet.

Recently, the sisters filmed an Instagram live on a tour bus heading to their pre-soundcheck for the upcoming tour and spoke a little more about their vegan diets. Chloe explained how excited she was to eat when they got to the stadium, "because catering is so good on tour, and good for us vegans." Chloe explains how she will probably gain weight because she keeps eating during quarantine and Halle disagrees and she says, "Chloe has been working out a lot during the quarantine."

The sisters show us how to make one of their favorite smoothie recipes on MTV Live and call it the "quarantine smoothie." They introduce the ingredients one by one, which you can find below to try it yourself and blended them together in a Nutribullet. The sisters cheers the healthy smoothies in champagne glasses at the end of the video and ends the video by saying, "We love y'all."