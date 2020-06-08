Keto and Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

As a New Yorker, I'm spoiled when it comes to desserts and pastries. The Beet's office is right next to Peacefood Cafe, which sells one of my favorites vegan cheesecakes. I would grab a slice after work and take it home to enjoy after dinner. Now that we are working from home, I'm experimenting with vegan cheesecake recipes on my own and finally found the lucky winner that rivals the real thing. This Raw Strawberry Cheesecake recipe is keto, plant-based, and does not require any baking. Aside from the delicious taste, this cheesecake promotes high-performance fat burning, is energy-fueling, 100% keto, gluten-free, sugar-free, and contains NO cheese. Grab a fork, or two, and dig into this delicious treat.

Recipe Developer: Andrea Withoeft, @bakerlitabakery

Why we love it: Cheesecakes are one of my favorite desserts, especially during summer when the sun is shining and I'm craving a chilled treat. The keto crust is my favorite part about this cheesecake, because it's dense in the middle and crispy on the outside. Make this dessert in no-time and sprinkle leftover bits of the crust on the top for presentation.

Make it for: Dessert this summer or bring it to a backyard BBQ. If you have any leftovers, wrap them tightly in the freeze for 3 months or refrigerator for 5 days.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Chill Time: 3 hours

@bakerlitabakery