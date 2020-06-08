Keto and Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake
As a New Yorker, I'm spoiled when it comes to desserts and pastries. The Beet's office is right next to Peacefood Cafe, which sells one of my favorites vegan cheesecakes. I would grab a slice after work and take it home to enjoy after dinner. Now that we are working from home, I'm experimenting with vegan cheesecake recipes on my own and finally found the lucky winner that rivals the real thing. This Raw Strawberry Cheesecake recipe is keto, plant-based, and does not require any baking. Aside from the delicious taste, this cheesecake promotes high-performance fat burning, is energy-fueling, 100% keto, gluten-free, sugar-free, and contains NO cheese. Grab a fork, or two, and dig into this delicious treat.
Recipe Developer: Andrea Withoeft, @bakerlitabakery
Make it for: Dessert this summer or bring it to a backyard BBQ. If you have any leftovers, wrap them tightly in the freeze for 3 months or refrigerator for 5 days.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Chill Time: 3 hours
Keto and Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake
Serves 8 people
Ingredients
Prep for Cashews
- 3 Cups raw cashews in filtered water overnight (let cashews drain in a strainer before blending)
Keto Graham Crumble Crust
- 4 tbsp Organika Collagen
- 2 cup almond meal
- ½ cup coconut Flour
- 2 tbsp ground flax
- ½ cup Lakanto Golden
- 6 tbsp coconut oil (for VEGAN)
- 1-2 tbsp cold water
- ½ tbsp cinnamon
- 2 tsp sea salt
Vanilla & Strawberry Layers
- 3 Cups soaked cashews
- 1 Cup full-fat coconut milk
- 1tbsp Organika Gelatin
- ¼ Cup coconut oil melted
- ¾ Cup Lakanto Golden
- 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 ½ cups organic strawberries (fresh or frozen)]
- 2 tbsp Organika Pink Mylk Latté
Instructions
- Grease a 6” springform pan with coconut oil and line a 6” cake pan with parchment paper (cut in a circle).
- Add almond flour, coconut flour, flax, butter, cinnamon, water, and sea salt to in a regular med bowl if mixing with hands, or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Once crust comes together, consistency should be like cookie dough.
- If wanting to Garnish the top with Gram Cracker crumble, take ½ cup and set aside for topping/garnish.
- Press the rest of the crust dough evenly along the bottom of the prepared pan. Place crust in the freezer while preparing the cheesecake filling.
- To make the first Vanilla Layer of cheesecake, In a high-powered blender (I used my Vitamix, but most powerful blenders should do the job), combine all of the cheesecake (not strawberries) filling ingredients & make sure coconut oil is melted. Blend for about 2 minutes, or until the mixture is silky smooth and creamy.
- Scrape down the sides as necessary. You may need to add a bit more coconut milk or lemon juice to get it to blend smoothly if your blender isn’t super high-powered. Once it’s smooth, taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness/tartness levels, if desired.
- Pour ½ of the cream cheese filling into the prepared pan over the crust. Smooth out the top and tap the pan hard against the counter a few times to release any air bubbles. Place in the freezer.
- Add the strawberries to the remainder of the cashew cream, blend on high until you see no chunks of strawberries.
- Take the cake from the freezer, pour the entire strawberry filling on top. Again, smooth out the top and tap the pan hard against the counter a few times to release any air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set for at least 3 hours or until completely firm.
- If storing in the freezer, let it thaw in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving or let thaw at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Add extra graham crumble on top!
- Before slicing & serving, I recommend running your knife under hot water to warm it up before cutting the cheesecake with the still-hot (dried) knife. Store leftovers tightly wrapped in the freezer (3 months) or refrigerator (5 days)